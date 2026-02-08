NBA Game Notes (Feb. 7, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Feb. 7, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Stephon Castle recorded his second career triple-double, racking up game highs of 40 points (also a career high), 12 rebounds (tied with Marvin Bagley III), and 12 assists in the San Antonio Spurs’ 138-125 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Castle shot a sizzling 15-19 from the field (3-5 on threes) and 7-10 from the free throw line. He also swiped a game-high three steals (tied with Naji Marshall) and blocked one shot in 32 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Nikola Jokic produced his 182 career triple-double, scoring 22 points to go with game highs of 14 rebounds and 17 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 136-120 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Jokic went 7-12 from the floor (2-2 on threes) and 6-6 from the charity stripe. He also blocked a game-high four shots and swiped one steal in 33 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Alperen Sengun notched his 10th career triple-double, compiling 17 points, a team-high 12 rebounds, and a game-high 11 assists (tied with Isaiah Hartenstein) as the Houston Rockets rallied to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-106. Sengun shot 6-12 from the field and made all four of his free throw attempts. He also blocked a game-high three shots and swiped a team-high three steals (tied with two others), committing just one turnover in 37 minutes played.
Milestones
Castle is only the second player in NBA history to record a 40-point triple-double while shooting at least 75% from the field. He joins Wilt Chamberlain, who achieved the feat three times.