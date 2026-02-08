Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Stephon Castle recorded his second career triple-double, racking up game highs of 40 points (also a career high), 12 rebounds (tied with Marvin Bagley III), and 12 assists in the San Antonio Spurs’ 138-125 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Castle shot a sizzling 15-19 from the field (3-5 on threes) and 7-10 from the free throw line. He also swiped a game-high three steals (tied with Naji Marshall) and blocked one shot in 32 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Nikola Jokic produced his 182 career triple-double, scoring 22 points to go with game highs of 14 rebounds and 17 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 136-120 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Jokic went 7-12 from the floor (2-2 on threes) and 6-6 from the charity stripe. He also blocked a game-high four shots and swiped one steal in 33 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Alperen Sengun notched his 10th career triple-double, compiling 17 points, a team-high 12 rebounds, and a game-high 11 assists (tied with Isaiah Hartenstein) as the Houston Rockets rallied to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-106. Sengun shot 6-12 from the field and made all four of his free throw attempts. He also blocked a game-high three shots and swiped a team-high three steals (tied with two others), committing just one turnover in 37 minutes played.

Milestones