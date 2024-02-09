Nuggets Beat Lakers

The Denver Nuggets opened up a three-game road trip with a win, beating the Los Angeles Lakers 114-106. Denver has won eight of its last 10 games, and is tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves atop the Western Conference standings.

The Nuggets’ Jamal Murray scored a team-high 29 points, shooting 12-25 from the floor with five 3-pointers made. Murray also delivered a game-high 11 assists and collected seven rebounds.

The second member of Denver’s dynamic duo, Nikola Jokic, compiled 24 points, a game-high 13 rebounds, nine assists, and three blocks. Jokic has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 13 games, matching the second-longest such streak of his career. He’s averaging 28.7 PPG, 13.5 RPG, and 8.4 APG with 63/42/82 shooting splits over that span.

It’s the 33rd time Murray and Jokic have each recorded at least 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the same regular season game, nine more such games than any other duo in franchise history. They’ve done so an additional 13 times in the postseason.

Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. chipped in with 27 points and eight rebounds, going 11-20 from the field with four 3-pointers made. He played a team-high 38 minutes, committing just one turnover and one personal foul.

Anthony Davis scored a game-high 32 points for the Lakers, making 14 of his 27 field goal attempts. Davis also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds (tied with LeBron James) and recorded game highs of four blocks and three steals. It’s the 19th time he’s produced at least 30 points, three steals, and three blocks in a game, 10 more such games than the next-closest active player (James).

James tallied 25 points and a team-high seven assists to go with his nine rebounds. He has 679 career 25-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist games, more than 150 ahead of the next-closest player (Oscar Robertson). James and Robertson are the only players in NBA history to record at least 500 such games (no other player has even reached 400).

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Warriors Rout Pacers

The Golden State Warriors picked up their fifth win in the last six games, routing the Indiana Pacers 131-109. The Warriors have a point differential of +81 over that span, with three wins by 20 or more points. Their lone loss during this run came in overtime to the Atlanta Hawks.

Stephen Curry made his first seven 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 42 points. He shot 15-22 from the field, sinking 11 of his 16 shots from long range. It’s the 25th time Curry has made 10 or more 3-pointers in a game. He’s one of six players in NBA history to produce multiple such games:

25 — Stephen Curry

9 — Klay Thompson

5 — Damian Lillard

3 — JR Smith

3 — James Hadren

3 — Zach LaVine

Note that Curry’s total exceeds the combined total of the others by two games.

Curry has seven career games in which he’s scored at least 40 points with an effective field goal percentage of 90%, the most such games in NBA history. Only two other players have recorded more than two such games: teammate Klay Thompson (five) and Zach LaVine (three).

Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga scored 18 points, hitting nine of his 16 shots from the floor. It’s the 12th straight game he’s scored at least 15 points with a field goal percentage of 50%, matching the longest such streak in franchise history. Kuminga shares the record with Chris Mullin (January 1989) and David Lee (December 2012).

The Pacers’ Pascal Siakam produced team highs of 16 points (6-11 field goals) and eight rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton dished out a game-high 11 assists, but was held to just five points on 2-7 shooting from the field.

Indiana has allowed at least 130 points in a game 14 times this season, the second-most such games in the NBA (Washington Wizards, 19). The Pacers rank first in the league in points per game (124.0) and 28th in opponent points per game (122.7).

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Quick Hitters

Summarizing the rest of last night’s contests: