Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Austin Reaves scored a career-high 45 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to their ninth win in the last 10 games with a 124-117 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Reaves shot 14-26 from the field (4-9 on 3-pointers) and a perfect 13-13 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds, a team-high seven assists (tied with Gabe Vincent), and a game-high three steals in 41 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Jayson Tatum bagged a game-high 40 points as the Boston Celtics routed the New York Knicks 131-104. Tatum went 13-26 from the floor (7-14 on 3-pointers) and made seven of his nine free throw attempts. He also had six rebounds and four assists, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 37 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Zion Williamson scored a season-high 40 points in only 28 minutes played, but that didn’t prevent the New Orleans Pelicans from dropping their eighth straight game in a 123-118 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Williamson made 16 of his 21 attempts from the field and went 8-11 from the free throw line. He also contributed four rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Milestones