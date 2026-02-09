Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Kawhi Leonard poured in a game-high 41 points as the LA Clippers tamed the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-96. Leonard shot 14-30 from the field (5-11 on threes) and 8-10 from the free throw line. He also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and swiped a game-high four steals in 34 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Scottie Barnes produced game highs of 25 points and 14 rebounds in the Toronto Raptors’ 122-104 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Barnes was efficient from the floor, sinking 12 of his 20 attempts. He added a team-high six assists (tied with Immanuel Quickley), a game-high four blocks, and two steals, committing just one turnover in 33 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 31 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 111-89 blowout win over the Boston Celtics. Brunson went 12-21 from the field, hitting four of his eight 3-point attempts. He also dished out a game-high eight assists in 33 minutes played.

