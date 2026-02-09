NBA Game Notes (Feb. 8, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Feb. 8, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Kawhi Leonard poured in a game-high 41 points as the LA Clippers tamed the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-96. Leonard shot 14-30 from the field (5-11 on threes) and 8-10 from the free throw line. He also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and swiped a game-high four steals in 34 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Scottie Barnes produced game highs of 25 points and 14 rebounds in the Toronto Raptors’ 122-104 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Barnes was efficient from the floor, sinking 12 of his 20 attempts. He added a team-high six assists (tied with Immanuel Quickley), a game-high four blocks, and two steals, committing just one turnover in 33 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 31 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 111-89 blowout win over the Boston Celtics. Brunson went 12-21 from the field, hitting four of his eight 3-point attempts. He also dished out a game-high eight assists in 33 minutes played.
Milestones
Kasparas Jakucionis (6-6 on threes) set a franchise rookie record for most 3-pointers made in a game without a miss as the Miami Heat routed the Washington Wizards 132-101. He’s just the second teenager in NBA history to hit six triples in a game without a miss, joining Theo Maledon (Jan. 29, 2021).