Quick Hitters
It was a light slate in the NBA yesterday (just four games), but here are a few observations on last night’s action:
Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his recent tear, tallying 38 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 115-106. The Bucks have won nine straight games, moving within one game of the first-place Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings. During the streak, Antetokounmpo is averaging 37.6 PPG, 14.0 RPG, and 5.4 APG with a field goal percentage of 60.8%. Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds with 50% shooting from the field in each of those nine games, the longest such streak of his career and tied for the third-longest such streak since the ABA-NBA merger.
Trae Young produced 36 points, 12 assists, and seven rebounds to help lift the Atlanta Hawks over the Phoenix Suns 116-107. Young shot 10-18 from the field — including 5-8 from 3-point range — and made 11 of his 12 free throws. Young now has 60 career 30-point, 10-assist games. The only other players in NBA history to reach that mark through their first five seasons are Oscar Robertson and Nate Archibald.
Wendell Carter Jr. led a balanced attack with 19 points as the Orlando Magic upended the Denver Nuggets 115-104. Seven Magic players scored in double figures. The Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon recorded game highs of 37 points and 13 rebounds, shooting 15-21 from the field. Teammate Nikola Jokic had 29 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists, making 10 of his 19 attempts from the field. Gordon (17 points) and Jokic (12) were the only Nuggets to score in the third quarter.
Zach LaVine scored a game-high 38 points on 16-25 shooting from the field, but it wasn’t enough as the new-look Brooklyn Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 116-105. Newly-acquired Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 25 points, adding six assists, five rebounds, and four steals. Backcourt mate Cam Thomas scored 20 points but made just three of his 16 shots from the field, snapping his streak of three straight 40-point games.