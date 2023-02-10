Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his recent tear, tallying 38 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 115-106. The Bucks have won nine straight games, moving within one game of the first-place Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings. During the streak, Antetokounmpo is averaging 37.6 PPG, 14.0 RPG, and 5.4 APG with a field goal percentage of 60.8%. Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds with 50% shooting from the field in each of those nine games, the longest such streak of his career and tied for the third-longest such streak since the ABA-NBA merger.