Sabonis Outduels Jokic
The Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis took over the NBA lead in triple-doubles, compiling 17 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 135-106 rout of the Denver Nuggets. Sabonis now has 16 triple-doubles this season, breaking a tie with Denver’s Nikola Jokic.
Sabonis made seven of his nine attempts from the floor, his 11th career triple-double in which he’s shot at least 75% from the field. That’s the third-most such games in NBA history, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain (18) and Jokic (15). No other player has more than six such triple-doubles.
Sabonis extended his career-long double-double streak to 34 games. It’s the second-longest such streak in franchise history (Jerry Lucas, 55) and tied for the seventh-longest such streak since the ABA-NBA merger. Over that span, Sabonis is averaging 20.4 PPG, 14.0 RPG, and 8.8 APG with a field goal percentage of 63.8%.
Kings guard De’Aaron Fox scored 15 points, handed out a game-high 10 assists (tied with Sabonis), and swiped a game-high five steals. Malik Monk came off the bench to score a game-high 23 points (tied with Jokic) in just 20 minutes played, making nine of his 13 field goal attempts. Monk leads the league with 16 20-point games coming off the bench this season.
The Kings have scored at least 130 points in a game 33 times over the last two seasons, tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the most such games in that span. The last team to record at least 33 such games over a two-season stretch was the Denver Nuggets in 1987-88 and 1988-89 (36).
Jokic produced team highs of 23 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Nuggets. It’s the 162nd game in which he’s led his team — either outright or tied — in points, rebounds, and assists. The only player in NBA history with more such games is LeBron James with 232.
Jokic has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 14 games, the second-longest such streak of his career. He’s averaging 28.3 PPG, 13.1 RPG, and 8.3 APG with 62/44/82 shooting splits over that stretch.
The Nuggets committed 21 turnovers, their second-highest total of the season. Those turnovers led to 37 Sacramento points. Denver also shot just 10-29 (34.5%) from 3-point range and 20-28 (71.4%) from the free throw line, while the Kings went 17-34 (50.0%) and 16-18 (88.9%), respectively.
Young Passes Archibald
Trae Young produced game highs of 37 points and 12 assists as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 127-121. It’s the 77th time Young has recorded at least 30 points and 10 assists in a game, breaking a tie with Nate Archibald for the fifth-most such games in NBA history:
232 — Oscar Robertson
102 — James Harden
98 — LeBron James
84 — Russell Westbrook
77 — Trae Young
76 — Nate Archibald
Young shot 10-21 from the field — including 5-12 from 3-point range — and made 12 of his 16 free throws. He also committed a game-high seven turnovers.
Young received support from the Hawks’ starting frontcourt of Onyeka Okongwu (21 points, eight rebounds, 9-12 field goals), Saddiq Bey (18 points, 11 rebounds), and Jalen Johnson (11 points, 11 rebounds, six assists). Okongwu is averaging 16.6 PPG and 7.6 RPG with a field goal percentage of 75.0% over his last seven games.
Kelly Oubre Jr. led four Sixers with at least 20 points, scoring 28 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in 40 turnover-free minutes. Tobias Harris had 21 points, seven assists, and six rebounds, while Cameron Payne and Buddy Hield added 20 points and six assists apiece in their Sixers’ debuts. Paul Reed chipped in with a double-double, scoring 12 points and snagging a game-high 13 rebounds.
The Sixers have lost eight of their last nine games, including the last four in a row. They’ve fallen to fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings, just 2.5 games ahead of the Play-In Tournament line.
Quick Hitters
Recapping the remaining games on last night’s schedule:
The Toronto Raptors withstood a fourth-quarter rally by the Houston Rockets to pull out a 107-104 win. Toronto’s Immanuel Quickley scored a game-high 25 points, while RJ Barrett contributed 21 points (8-12 field goals), seven assists, and five rebounds. Teammates Jakob Poeltl and Scottie Barnes each posted a double-double. Poeltl scored 16 points (7-11 field goals) to go with game highs of 13 rebounds and six blocks, while Barnes compiled 13 points, 10 rebounds, and a game-high eight assists (although he shot just 4-16 from the floor). Dillon Brooks scored a team-high 20 points for the Rockets, who have lost 10 of their last 14 games to drop five games below .500 for the season.
Jayson Tatum (35 points, 10 rebounds) and Kristaps Porzingis (34 points, 11 rebounds) combined for 69 points and 21 rebounds as the Boston Celtics outscored the Washington Wizards 133-129. Tatum shot 12-22 from the field and 8-9 from the free throw line, while Porzingis went 9-18 from the floor and made all 14 of his free throws. Tatum also dished out a team-high eight assists. Celtics guard Jrue Holiday chipped in with 20 points (9-13 field goals), seven rebounds, and five assists, with forward Jaylen Brown adding 18 points (9-15 field goals) and seven rebounds. Washington had six players score at least 15 points: Deni Avdija (24 points, 11 rebounds, 7-10 field goals), Corey Kispert (24 points, six rebounds, three steals, 9-14 field goals), Bilal Coulibaly (career-high 21 points, eight rebounds), Jordan Poole (19 points, five assists), and Tyus Jones (17 points, game-high nine assists). The Wizards made 20 3-pointers, tying the franchise single-game record (Oct. 30, 2019 and March 1, 2020).
Damian Lillard recorded game highs of 26 points, eight assists, and three steals as the Milwaukee Bucks destroyed the Charlotte Hornets 120-84. Milwaukee’s other starting guard, Malik Beasley, scored 21 points, all of them coming via 3-pointers (7-9). Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo added 15 points and a game-high 14 rebounds, while Bobby Portis came off the bench to post 18 points and seven rebounds in 21 minutes played. Rookie Brandon Miller and Nick Richards scored 16 points apiece to lead the Hornets, with Richards also collecting a game-high 11 rebounds. The Hornets have lost 28 of their last 31 games, including the last 10 in a row. Charlotte has been outscored by an average of 14.9 PPG over that 31-game stretch.
The Los Angeles Lakers blew out the New Orleans Pelicans 139-122, erupting for 51 second-quarter points. That tied the franchise record for most points scored in a quarter set on March 25, 2014 (third quarter). All five Laker starters scored at least 20 points: D’Angelo Russell (game-high 30 points, five assists), Austin Reaves (27 points, 10-15 field goals), LeBron James (21 points, game-high 14 assists), Rui Hachimura (21 points, five rebounds, 9-13 field goals), and Anthony Davis (20 points, six rebounds, six assists, 7-11 field goals). The last team to have all five starters record a 20-point game was the Orlando Magic on Jan. 26, 1993. The Pelicans’ Zion Williamson matched Russell’s 30 points, going 12-19 from the field with nine rebounds and five assists. Teammate Brandon Ingram added 22 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and a game-high three blocks.