Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Damian Lillard scored a season-high 43 points as the Milwaukee Bucks outscored the Philadelphia 76ers 135-127, handing the Sixers their fifth loss in the last six games. Lillard shot 14-27 from the field (8-15 on 3-pointers) and a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line. He also recorded a game-high eight assists, seven rebounds, and two steals in 44 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Tyrese Maxey produced his 18th straight 25-point game, netting a team-high 39 points in the Sixers’ loss to the Bucks. Maxey went 16-23 from the floor, hitting five of his 10 attempts from 3-point range. He added five assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 40 minutes of playing time.

Third ⭐️

Cade Cunningham recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, compiling 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists as the Detroit Pistons defeated the Charlotte Hornets 112-102. Cunningham shot just 7-17 from the field (1-5 on 3-pointers), but made all four of his free throw attempts. He also contributed one steal and one block in a game-high 37 minutes played.

Milestones