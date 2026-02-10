NBA Game Notes (Feb. 9, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Feb. 9, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 32 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers edged out the Denver Nuggets 119-117 to pick up their ninth win in the last 10 games. Mitchell shot 11-23 from the field (3-10 on threes) and 7-8 from the free throw line. He added a team-high 10 assists, a team-high two steals (tied with Dennis Schroder), and two blocks, committing just one turnover in 34 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Deni Avdija scored 26 points and recorded game highs of 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 135-118 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Avdija went 8-16 from the floor and 8-10 from the charity stripe. He also swiped two steals and blocked one shot in 27 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Nic Claxton scored a career-high 28 points in the Brooklyn Nets’ 123-115 win over the Chicago Bulls. Claxton was incredibly efficient from the field, making 12 of his 15 attempts. He also contributed a game-high 10 rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 32 minutes played.
Milestones
Russell Westbrook (17 points) became the 14th player in NBA history to reach 27,000 career points in the Sacramento Kings’ 120-94 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.