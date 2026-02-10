Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 32 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers edged out the Denver Nuggets 119-117 to pick up their ninth win in the last 10 games. Mitchell shot 11-23 from the field (3-10 on threes) and 7-8 from the free throw line. He added a team-high 10 assists, a team-high two steals (tied with Dennis Schroder), and two blocks, committing just one turnover in 34 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Deni Avdija scored 26 points and recorded game highs of 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 135-118 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Avdija went 8-16 from the floor and 8-10 from the charity stripe. He also swiped two steals and blocked one shot in 27 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Nic Claxton scored a career-high 28 points in the Brooklyn Nets’ 123-115 win over the Chicago Bulls. Claxton was incredibly efficient from the field, making 12 of his 15 attempts. He also contributed a game-high 10 rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 32 minutes played.

