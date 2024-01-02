Knicks Upend Timberwolves

Julius Randle scored a game-high 39 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the New York Knicks upended the Western-Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves 112-106. The Knicks outscored the Timberwolves 38-17 in the second quarter, turning a nine-point deficit into a 12-point halftime lead.

Randle has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 18 games, the longest such streak of his career by eight games. It’s the longest streak of 20-point games by a Knick since Carmelo Anthony recorded 22 such games in a row during the 2013-14 season.

Randle shot 14-24 from the floor and made nine of his 13 free throws. During his streak, Randle is averaging 28.2 PPG and 9.3 RPG with shooting percentages of 54.5% from the field and 82.6% from the free throw line.

Teammate Jalen Brunson scored 16 points and dished out a career-high 14 assists, but misfired on 18 of his 23 attempts from the field. Brunson’s field goal percentage of 21.7% is the lowest such figure he’s ever recorded in a game in which he attempted at least 20 shots.

OG Anunoby scored 17 points in his debut as a Knick, hitting seven of his 12 field goal attempts. Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein snagged nine rebounds and recorded game highs of three steals and three blocks.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 35 points, going 11-21 from the field and 9-10 from the free throw line. Edwards has scored at least 25 points in nine straight games, the longest such streak of his career. He’s averaging 32.4 PPG with 50/39/84 shooting splits over that span.

Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 points (10-18 field goals), while center Rudy Gobert scored 10 points and hauled in a game-high 15 rebounds.

Quick Hitters

Additional tidbits from yesterday’s games: