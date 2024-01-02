Knicks Upend Timberwolves
Julius Randle scored a game-high 39 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the New York Knicks upended the Western-Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves 112-106. The Knicks outscored the Timberwolves 38-17 in the second quarter, turning a nine-point deficit into a 12-point halftime lead.
Randle has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 18 games, the longest such streak of his career by eight games. It’s the longest streak of 20-point games by a Knick since Carmelo Anthony recorded 22 such games in a row during the 2013-14 season.
Randle shot 14-24 from the floor and made nine of his 13 free throws. During his streak, Randle is averaging 28.2 PPG and 9.3 RPG with shooting percentages of 54.5% from the field and 82.6% from the free throw line.
Teammate Jalen Brunson scored 16 points and dished out a career-high 14 assists, but misfired on 18 of his 23 attempts from the field. Brunson’s field goal percentage of 21.7% is the lowest such figure he’s ever recorded in a game in which he attempted at least 20 shots.
OG Anunoby scored 17 points in his debut as a Knick, hitting seven of his 12 field goal attempts. Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein snagged nine rebounds and recorded game highs of three steals and three blocks.
Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 35 points, going 11-21 from the field and 9-10 from the free throw line. Edwards has scored at least 25 points in nine straight games, the longest such streak of his career. He’s averaging 32.4 PPG with 50/39/84 shooting splits over that span.
Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 points (10-18 field goals), while center Rudy Gobert scored 10 points and hauled in a game-high 15 rebounds.
Quick Hitters
Additional tidbits from yesterday’s games:
Pascal Siakam led all scorers with 36 points as the Toronto Raptors edged the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-121. Siakam went 13-20 from the field, sinking five of his eight 3-point attempts. Raptors center Jakob Poeltl recorded a double-double, scoring 14 points to go with game highs of 11 rebounds (tied) and three blocks. The Cavaliers’ Caris LeVert matched his season high with 31 points, shooting 12-20 from the field and 5-5 from the free throw line. Teammate Donovan Mitchell chipped in with 26 points, seven rebounds, a team-high seven assists, and a game-high four steals.
The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo compiled game highs of 30 points, 18 rebounds, and 11 assists (tied), but it wasn’t enough in a 122-113 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo now has 38 career triple-doubles, tying Domantas Sabonis for 12th place on the NBA’s all-time list. The Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton fell one rebound shy of a triple-double, producing team highs of 26 points and 11 assists to go with nine boards. Teammate Bennedict Mathurin came off the bench to score 25 points and snag a career-high 13 rebounds, making nine of his 15 shots from the floor.
The Detroit Pistons returned to their losing ways, falling to the Houston Rockets 136-113. Rockets center Alperen Sengun scored a team-high 26 points on 9-13 shooting from the floor, adding a team-high nine assists and a game-high three steals (tied) in just 27 minutes played. Sengun has scored at least 22 points in each of his last six games, averaging 27.8 PPG, 9.7 RPG, and 5.3 APG with 60/40/86 shooting splits over that span. The Pistons’ Cade Cunningham handed out a game-high 10 assists but was held to just six points, missing 13 of his 16 field goal attempts. Teammate Jalen Duren recorded his seventh straight double-double, scoring 12 points (6-7 field goals) and grabbing a game-high 14 rebounds.
The Utah Jazz routed the Dallas Mavericks 127-90, avenging a 50-point loss to Dallas on December 6. Utah’s Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to record his first career triple-double, tallying 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. It was the first triple-double in a regular season game by a Jazz player since Carlos Boozer on Feb. 13, 2008, a drought of 5,801 days. Simone Fontecchio added a game-high 24 points on 10-16 shooting from the field for the Jazz, while center Walker Kessler had 11 points (5-6 field goals), 10 rebounds, and a game-high four blocks. The Mavericks’ Luka Doncic scored a team-high 19 points and distributed a game-high 14 assists, but made just six of his 20 attempts from the field. Backcourt mate Kyrie Irving recorded 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds in his first appearance after a 12-game absence.
The Phoenix Suns won their fourth straight game, blowing out the Portland Trail Blazers 109-88. The Suns’ Bradley Beal led all scorers with 21 points, while center Jusuf Nurkic chipped in with 18 points (6-8 field goals), seven rebounds, and five assists. Teammate Devin Booker struggled from the field, sinking just four of his 16 attempts. Rookie Scoot Henderson tallied team highs of 17 points and six assists for the Trail Blazers, who recorded their lowest point total of the season.
The Denver Nuggets picked up their 10th win in the last 12 games, easily handling the Charlotte Hornets 111-93. Jamal Murray paced the Nuggets with 25 points, also handing out a game-high seven assists. Teammate Nikola Jokic had 13 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists, making six of his seven shots from the field. Over his last three games, Jokic has gone 26-28 from the floor, a success rate of 92.9%. That’s the highest field goal percentage over a three-game span with at least 25 attempts since Wilt Chamberlain in Mach 1973 (24-25, 96.0%). The Hornets’ Miles Bridges scored a game-high 26 points on 10-14 shooting from the floor, adding a team-high nine rebounds and five assists. The Hornets have dropped 11 consecutive games, the longest active losing streak in the NBA by eight games.
Kawhi Leonard (24 points), Paul George (23), and Normal Powell (22) combined for 69 points as the LA Clippers beat the Miami Heat 121-104. All three players shot at least 50% from the field, with Powell’s 9-11 performance off the bench leading the way. Clippers guard James Harden scored 15 points on just eight field goal attempts and dished out out a game-high 10 assists. Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 21 points, also hauling in a game-high 15 rebounds. The Heat’s Kyle Lowry and Leonard each reached a career scoring milestone in this game: 16,000 points for Lowry and 13,000 points for Leonard.