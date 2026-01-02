Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Kawhi Leonard poured in a game-high 45 points as the LA Clippers beat the Utah Jazz 118-101 to extend their winning streak to six games. Leonard shot 16-29 from the field (6-16 on threes) and 7-9 from the free throw line. He also contributed seven rebounds, a game-high two steals (tied with three others), and a game-high two blocks (tied with two others) in 39 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Tyrese Maxey compiled game highs of 34 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds (tied with Anthony Davis) to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 123-108 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Maxey went 14-24 from the floor, hitting four of his 10 attempts from 3-point range. He added two steals and two blocks, and did not commit a personal foul in 42 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Cade Cunningham scored a team-high 31 points and dished out a game-high 11 assists (tied with Davion Mitchell), but it wasn’t enough as the Detroit Pistons fell to the Miami Heat 118-112. Cunningham shot just 6-16 from the field, but sank 17 of his 18 free throw attempts. He also recorded a team-high eight rebounds, a game-high three steals (tied with Dru Smith), and two blocks in 40 minutes played.

Milestones

The Sixers’ Andre Drummond (four rebounds) increased his career total to 11,256 rebounds, tying Dolph Schayes for 30th place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Clippers center Brook Lopez (one block) recorded his 2,086th career block, tying Manute Bol for 16th place on the NBA’s career leaderboard (blocks have been tracked since the 1973-74 season).

Streaking

Leonard has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 15 games, including three straight 30-point efforts. He’s averaging 31.4 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 2.0 SPG with 50.6/37.9/95.2 shooting splits over the former span.

Jaylen Brown (29 points) extended his streak of 20-point games to 11 in the Boston Celtics’ 120-106 win over the Sacramento Kings. He’s averaging 31.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 5.3 APG over that stretch.

Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg (12 points, seven rebounds, seven assists) has recorded at least 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists in six straight games. The only other teenager in NBA history to record at least six such games in a row is Luka Doncic (seven from Jan. 21 to Feb. 6, 2019).

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: LA Clippers (six).

Miscellany