The Butler Did It

Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 35 points and converted a game-winning three-point play with just 12.9 seconds remaining as the Miami Heat edged the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-111. Butler also contributed seven rebounds, four steals, and three blocks.

Butler hit just six of his 17 shots from the field (35.3%), but made all 23 of his free throws. Butler’s six field goals made are the fewest in NBA history by a player in a 35-point game. Only one player in NBA history has made more free throws in a regular-season game* without a miss:

24 — James Harden (Dec. 3, 2019)

23 — Jimmy Butler (Jan. 10, 2023)

23 — Dominique Wilkins (Dec. 8, 1992)

21 — Deron Williams (March 4, 2012)

21 — Kevin Durant (Jan. 18, 2013)

* Dirk Nowitzki made 24 free throws without a miss in a playoff game on May 17, 2011.

As a team, the Heat made all 40 of their free throw attempts. No team in NBA history has made more free throws in a game without a miss:

40 — Miami Heat (Jan. 10, 2023)

39 — Utah Jazz (Dec. 7, 1982)

35 — Boston Celtics (April 12, 1990)

33 — Boston Celtics (March 18, 1990)

33 — Golden State Warriors (April 11, 1991)

The Thunder’s Josh Giddey recorded his sixth career triple-double in the loss, compiling 18 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. Giddey is just the fourth player in NBA history to produce at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game before his 21st birthday (a total of five instances):

Luka Doncic (2 times)

Magic Johnson

LaMelo Ball

Josh Giddey

Only two players in NBA history have recorded more triple-doubles before turning 21 years old:

21 — Luka Doncic

7 — Magic Johnson

6 — Josh Giddey

6 — LaMelo Ball

5 — LeBron James

Sixers Rout Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers’ James Harden recorded his second straight triple-double, tallying 16 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds in a 147-116 rout of the Detroit Pistons. Harden — who sat out the entire fourth quarter — saw just 26 minutes of action. No player since the ABA-NBA merger has recorded a 15-assist triple-double in fewer minutes played:

26 — James Harden (Jan. 10, 2023)

28 — Magic Johnson (March 21, 1984)

28 — Russell Westbrook (March 14, 2016)

28 — Westbrook (March 16, 2017)

28 — Dennis Smith Jr. (Jan. 30, 2019)

28 — Nikola Jokic (Jan. 30, 2022)

It’s the fifth time Harden has dished out at least 15 assists in a game this season, tying the franchise single-season record shared by Wilt Chamberlain (1967-68) and Maurice Cheeks (1987-88).

Harden shot 6-7 from the field (85.7%), including 2-3 from 3-point range. Harden is just the second player in NBA history to record a 15-assist triple-double with an effective field goal percentage of at least 100%, joining Nikola Jokic (who did so on Sunday).

Teammmate Joel Embiid scored 36 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in just 24 minutes of playing time. No player since the ABA-NBA merger has recorded a 35-point, 10-rebound game in fewer minutes played:

24 — Joel Embiid (Jan. 10, 2023)

26 — Patrick Ewing (April 13, 1988)

26 — Luka Doncic (Nov. 20, 2019)

Embiid shot 12-20 from the field (60.0%) and made all 11 of his free throws. It’s the 11th time Embiid has made at least 10 field goals and 10 free throws in a game this season, the most such games in the NBA.

Spida-Man: Homecoming

The Utah Jazz spoiled Donovan Mitchell’s homecoming, rallying to nip the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114. Jordan Clarkson scored 11 consecutive points for the Jazz late in the fourth quarter, turning a 105-100 deficit into a 111-107 lead they never relinquished.

Mitchell scored a game-high 46 points for the Cavaliers, adding six assists, five rebounds, and three steals. Only one player in NBA history has scored more points in his first road game against a former team:

50 — John Williamson, Nets (April 4, 1978 vs. Pacers)

46 — Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers (Jan. 10, 2023 vs. Jazz)

44 — Blake Griffin, Pistons (Jan. 12, 2019 vs. Clippers)

Mitchell shot 14-27 from the field — including 7-18 from 3-point range — and made all 11 of his free throws. He did not commit a turnover.

Clarkson led the Jazz with 32 points, shooting 11-19 from the field with five 3-pointers made. After starting just one game last season, Clarkson has started all 43 games he’s played in this season, averaging career highs of 20.7 PPG and 4.5 APG.

Utah’s Lauri Markkanen overcame a poor shooting night from the field (6-18, 33.3%) to score 25 points and grab a season-high 16 rebounds. Markkanen has scored 1,006 points with 120 3-pointers made this season. He’s the only listed 7-footer in NBA history to record at least 1,000 points and 100 3-pointers made through his first 41 games of a season.

Clippers Blitz Mavericks

The L.A. Clippers withstood a 43-point, 11-rebound, seven-assist performance from Luka Doncic to defeat the Dallas Mavericks 113-100, snapping the Clippers six-game losing streak. The Clippers went on a 27-9 run in a seven-minute span in the second quarter, turning a two-point lead into a 20-point margin.

It’s the ninth time Doncic has scored at least 40 points in a game this season, the most such games in the NBA. Including the postseason, Doncic has recorded nine 40-point games versus the Clippers, two more than any other player.

Over his last nine games, Doncic is averaging 40.8 PPG, 10.9 RPG, and 8.8 APG. He’s just the fourth player in NBA history to average at least 40 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG over a nine-game span, joining Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard had his best game of the season, recording team highs of 33 points, nine rebounds, four assists (tied), and four steals. Leonard made nine of his 12 shots from the field (75.0%) and hit all 12 of his free throws.