Statitudes

Statitudes

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Andy Lathom's avatar
Andy Lathom
Jan 11, 2023

Hi Justin. Love the game notes posts - finally became a paid subscriber. I was wondering if you had any recommendations for using Stathead Span Finder. It takes so long on my Android phone that it takes the fun out of doing my own searches 😆

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Andy Lathom's avatar
Andy Lathom
Jan 12, 2023

Cool. Can I ask where you pull the raw data from? Is there an API from the NBA somewhere? Sorry to be so nosey! 😁

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1 reply by Justin Kubatko
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