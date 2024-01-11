Celtics Keep Home Streak Alive

In a matchup of conference leaders, the Boston Celtics outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime 127-120 to secure their 25th consecutive regular season home win. The Celtics improved to 29-8 with the victory, the NBA’s best record by three games.

The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum matched his season high with 45 points. It’s the 24th time Tatum has scored at least 40 points in a game, the second-most such games in franchise history behind Larry Bird (47).

Tatum shot 13-26 from the field — including 6-11 from 3-point range — and made 13 of his 14 free throws. He committed just one turnover in 42 minutes played.

Teammate Jaylen Brown scored 35 points and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds, going 9-16 from the field (4-7 on 3-pointers) and 13-13 from the free throw line. It’s the most free throws Brown has ever made in a game without a miss. Brown has scored at least 31 points in each of his last three games, going 39-62 from the floor (62.9%).

Tatum and Brown have each scored at least 30 points in the same game 26 times. That’s the most such games in franchise history (by a whopping 17 games) and the eighth-most such games in NBA history.

Anthony Edwards led the shorthanded Timberwolves with 29 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns tallied 25 points, a game-high 13 rebounds, and a team-high six assists. Usual starters Mike Conley (rest) and Rudy Gobert (hip) did not play.

Jazz Hitting Right Notes

The Utah Jazz continue to hit the right notes, beating the Denver Nuggets 124-111 to claim their ninth victory in the last 11 games. The Jazz have beaten three of the NBA’s top seven teams (by win-loss record) in the last five days, and are now just one game below .500 for the season at 19-20.

Utah’s Jordan Clarkson had another big game off the bench, scoring a team-high 27 points on 12-19 shooting from the field. Clarkson also handed out a game-high nine assists. Since moving to the bench on December 23, Clarkson is averaging 19.7 PPG and 6.0 APG in 10 games. The Jazz are 8-2 in those games, with a scoring average of 123.2 PPG.

Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen scored 26 points (12-12 free throws) and hauled in a game-high 12 rebounds, while guard Collin Sexton scored 22 points in just 21 minutes played. Sexton has scored 63 points in just 66 minutes over his last three games, going 25-41 from the field (61.0%).

The Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic produced team highs of 27 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists (tied). It’s the 155th time Jokic has led his team — either outright or tied — in all three categories in a game, the second-most such games in NBA history behind LeBron James (231).

Jokic went 8-9 from the field and made 10 of his 12 free throws. Over his last seven games, Jokic has connected on 62 of his 75 attempts from the floor, a field goal percentage of 82.7%. The only player in NBA history with a higher such figure over a seven-game span with at least 70 attempts is Wilt Chamberlain (December 1966).

Jokic reached two career milestones in this game, surpassing 13,000 points and 5,000 field goals made. He’s the fourth player in franchise history to score at least 13,000 points, joining Alex English, Dan Issel, and Carmelo Anthony.

Quick Hitters

Other notes on a busy night: