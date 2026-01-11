Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Andrew Nembhard produced game highs of 29 points and nine assists to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 123-99 blowout win over the Miami Heat. Nembhard shot 10-16 from the field (4-7 on threes) and 5-6 from the free throw line. He also grabbed six rebounds and swiped two steals, and did not commit either a turnover or a personal foul in 29 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

John Collins scored a season-high 25 points in the LA Clippers’ 98-92 comeback victory over the Detroit Pistons. Collins went 9-14 from the floor, sinking five of his eight 3-point attempts. He also contributed seven rebounds, a team-high four steals (tied with Kris Dunn), and a game-high four blocks in 37 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Ayo Dosunmu came off the bench to score 20 points and dish out a game-high eight assists as the Chicago Bulls never trailed in a 125-107 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Dosunmu shot 7-9 from the field, hitting three of his four attempts from 3-point range. He also grabbed four rebounds and swiped a game-high four steals in 26 minutes played.

Milestones