NBA Game Notes (Jan. 10, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Jan. 10, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Andrew Nembhard produced game highs of 29 points and nine assists to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 123-99 blowout win over the Miami Heat. Nembhard shot 10-16 from the field (4-7 on threes) and 5-6 from the free throw line. He also grabbed six rebounds and swiped two steals, and did not commit either a turnover or a personal foul in 29 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
John Collins scored a season-high 25 points in the LA Clippers’ 98-92 comeback victory over the Detroit Pistons. Collins went 9-14 from the floor, sinking five of his eight 3-point attempts. He also contributed seven rebounds, a team-high four steals (tied with Kris Dunn), and a game-high four blocks in 37 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Ayo Dosunmu came off the bench to score 20 points and dish out a game-high eight assists as the Chicago Bulls never trailed in a 125-107 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Dosunmu shot 7-9 from the field, hitting three of his four attempts from 3-point range. He also grabbed four rebounds and swiped a game-high four steals in 26 minutes played.
Milestones
Cody Williams (–60 plus-minus) recorded the lowest plus-minus figure of the play-by-play era (i.e., since 1996-97) in the Utah Jazz’s embarrassing 150-95 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The previous low of minus-58 points was shared by Scoot Henderson (March 29, 2024) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (April 11, 2025).