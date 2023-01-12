What Can Brown Do for You?

Jaylen Brown recorded game highs of 41 points and 12 rebounds as the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 125-114. The Celtics have won four straight games and eight of their last 10 after a season-worst three-game losing streak.

Brown shot 15-21 from the field — including 3-6 from 3-point range — and made eight of his nine free throws. He’s the first Celtic to record a 40-point, 10-rebound game with 70% shooting from the field since Larry Bird on March 11, 1990.

Teammate Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Brown and Tatum are the first Celtics duo to each record at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in the same game since Paul Pierce and Antoine Walker on March 7, 2001.

Brown and Tatum have each scored at least 30 points in the same game 19 times, 10 more such games than any other duo in franchise history:

19 — Jaylen Brown & Jayson Tatum

9 — Larry Bird & Kevin McHale

8 — Paul Pierce & Antoine Walker

7 — John Havlicek & Jo Jo White

The Pelicans’ CJ McCollum scored a team-high 38 points in the loss, shooting 15-24 from the field with six 3-pointers made. In the nine games McCollum has played without Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson this season, he’s averaging 26.1 PPG and 7.0 APG with a 3-point field goal percentage of 42.3%. The Pelicans have a record of 6-3 in those games.

Nuggets Cruise Past Suns

Nikola Jokic recorded game highs of 21 points (tied), 18 rebounds, and nine assists in just 28 minutes of playing time as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the shorthanded Phoenix Suns 126-97. The Nuggets have won 12 consecutive home games and 14 of their last 17 games overall.

Jokic made 10 of his 15 attempts from the field (66.7%). Jokic has recorded at least 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists while shooting 50% from the field in each of his last 25 games, by far the longest such streak in NBA history. Wilt Chamberlain ranks second with a streak of 13 such games in a row in February 1967.

The Nuggets’ Bones Hyland tied Jokic for game scoring honors with 21 points. It’s the fourth time this season Hyland has scored at least 20 points in less than 25 minutes of action, tied for the most such games in the NBA.

The undermanned Suns played without their team leaders in points (Devin Booker), rebounds (Deandre Ayton), and assists (Chris Paul). They have lost 10 of their last 12 games, dropping from third place to seventh place in the Western Conference standings over that span.

Grizzlies Upend Spurs

Ja Morant scored a game-high 38 points as the Memphis Grizzlies upended the San Antonio Spurs 135-129. The Grizzlies have won eight consecutive games and remain tied with the Denver Nuggets atop the Western Conference standings with a record of 28-13.

It’s the 27th time Morant has scored at least 35 points in a game, a whopping 20 more such games than any other player in franchise history:

27 — Ja Morant

7 — Shareef Abdur-Rahim

7 — Pau Gasol

6 — Marc Gasol

6 — Mike Conley

Morant is also the franchise’s all-time leader in 30-point games (49), 40-point games (8), 45-point games (3), and 50-point games (1).

Teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. compiled 21 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks, shooting 6-10 from the field and 8-9 from the free throw line. Jackson Jr. has recorded 81 blocks in 25 games played this season, the most in franchise by a player through his first 25 games of a season. Jackson Jr. bettered the previous 25-game mark by 19 blocks.

Grizzlies center Steven Adams tallied 11 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. Adams has recorded 10 games with at least 15 rebounds this season, tied for the most such games in the NBA with Rudy Gobert and Ivica Zubac.

Double-Double King

The Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis recorded his 18th straight double-double, producing 25 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists in a 135-115 rout of the Houston Rockets. Sabonis leads the NBA with 31 double-doubles this season.

Sabonis owns the longest double-double streak by a King since the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985. He’s averaging 21.1 PPG, 14.4 RPG, and 7.3 APG over that span, shooting 63.7% from the field.

The Rockets’ Alperen Sengun recorded his first career triple-double in the loss, tallying 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in just 28 minutes of playing time. Sengun became the youngest player in franchise history to record a triple-double (age in years-days):

20-170 — Alperen Sengun (Jan. 11, 2023)

21-330 — Kevin Porter Jr. (March 30, 2022)

22-340 — Steve Francis (Jan. 27, 2000)

22-351 — Hakeem Olajuwon (Jan. 7, 1986)

23-155 — Ralph Sampson (Dec. 9, 1983)

The only player in franchise history to record a triple-double in fewer minutes played is James Harden (27 on April 15, 2015).

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: