The Thunder Rolls

The Oklahoma City Thunder rolled to a 139-77 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, moving into a tie with Minnesota Timberwolves at the top of the Western Conference standings. The 62-point win is the largest in franchise history and is tied for the fifth-largest in NBA history:

+73 — Memphis 152, Oklahoma City 79 (Dec. 2, 2021)

+68 — Cleveland 148, Miami 80 (Dec. 17, 1991)

+65 — Indiana 124, Portland 59 (Feb. 27, 1998)

+63 — LA Lakers 162, Golden State 99 (March 19, 1972)

+62 — Syracuse 162, NY Knicks 100 (Dec. 25, 1960)

+62 — Golden State 153, Sacramento 91 (Nov. 2, 1991)

+62 — Oklahoma City 137, Portland 77 (Jan. 11, 2024)

+61 — Charlotte 140, Memphis 79 (March 22, 2018)

Portland became the first franchise in NBA history to be on the wrong end of two 60-point blowouts, while Oklahoma City is the third franchise to both win and lose a 60-point game (Golden State and Memphis).

The Thunder’s Josh Giddey recorded his ninth career triple-double, compiling 13 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in just 23 minutes of action. Giddey did not miss a shot from either the floor (5-5) or the free throw line (3-3). He became the fourth player in NBA history to record a triple-double while shooting 100% from both the field and the free throw line (a total of five instances):

Russell Westbrook (March 22, 2017)

Evan Turner (April 1, 2019)

Nikola Jokic (Jan. 9, 2023)

Jokic (Dec. 28, 2023)

Josh Giddey (Jan. 11, 2024)

At 21 years and 93 days old, Giddey is the youngest player to achieve the feat.

Backcourt mate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his NBA-leading 27th 30-point game of the season, pouring in 31 points in just 21 minutes played. He shot 11-15 from the field and made all eight of his free throws. It’s the 21st time Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points on 50% shooting from the field this season, tying Giannis Antetokounmpo for the league lead.

Thunder forward Jalen Wiliams scored 21 points in 19 minutes, making nine of his 10 attempts from the floor. Rookie center Chet Holmgren added 19 points in 20 minutes played, going 9-13 from the field.

The Trail Blazers shot just 28-101 from the floor (27.7%), the fourth-lowest field goal percentage in a game in franchise history. They made just 11 of their 49 attempts from 3-point range (22.4%) and shot a season-low 62.5% from the free throw line (10-16).

L’homme-araignée de Paris

Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 45 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets 111-102 in Paris, the NBA’s third regular season game in the French capital. The Cavaliers have won nine of their last 12 games, including the last four in a row, while the Nets have dropped seven of their last eight contests.

Mitchell shot 15-30 from the field and made 11 of his 13 free throws. It’s the 16th time he’s recorded a 40-point game in his roughly season-and-a-half in Cleveland, the second-most such games in franchise history behind LeBron James (51).

Mitchell also compiled game highs of 12 rebounds (tied with teammate Jarrett Allen), six assists, and four steals. He’s the second player in franchise history to record at least 45 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a game, joining James (four times).

Allen scored 12 points and blocked four shots to go with his 12 rebounds. Allen has recorded a double-double in each of his last eight games, the longest such streak of his career. He’s averaging 19.9 PPG and 15.3 RPG over that span, shooting 64.2% from the field and 86.0% from the free throw line.

Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas scored 26 points apiece to lead the Nets. Bridges went just 6-18 from the floor, but made 12 of his 13 free throws. Center Nic Claxton posted a double-double, scoring 13 points (6-9 field goals) and snagging a team-high 11 rebounds.

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Quick Hitters

Some notes on the three remaining games: