Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Cade Cunningham recorded his seventh triple-double of the season, compiling 22 points, 17 assists, and 10 rebounds in the Detroit Pistons’ 123-114 win over the Toronto Raptors. Cunningham shot 8-17 from the field (2-4 on 3-pointers) and 4-5 from the free throw line. He also recorded a game-high two blocks (tied with Scottie Barnes) and one steal in 37 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Devin Booker scored a game-high 34 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 114-106 victory over the Utah Jazz. Booker went 12-20 from the floor, sinking six of his 12 attempts from 3-point range. He added five rebounds, four assists, and a game-high two steals (tied with three others) in 36 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Donte DiVincenzo recorded season highs of 27 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Minnesota Timberwolves were edged by the Memphis Grizzlies 127-125. DiVincenzo shot 9-14 from the field, including a 6-11 effort from 3-point range. He also dished out seven assists and swiped two steals in 36 minutes played.