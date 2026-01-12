Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo registered game highs of 31 points and 11 assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Denver Nuggets 108-104. Antetokounmpo shot 10-17 from the field and 10-14 from the free throw line. He also contributed eight rebounds, a game-high two blocks (tied with three others), and one steal in 33 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Anthony Black scored 26 points on 9-10 shooting from the floor in the Orlando Magic’s 128-118 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Black hit three of his four 3-point attempts and went 5-7 from the charity stripe. He added seven assists, five rebounds, and a game-high three steals (tied with Goga Bitadze), committing just one personal foul in 36 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Scottie Barnes scored a team-high 31 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 116-115 overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Barnes shot 10-19 from the field and 10-12 from the free throw line. He also dished out a game-high eight assists and grabbed seven rebounds in 43 minutes played.

Milestones