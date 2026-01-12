NBA Game Notes (Jan. 11, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Jan. 11, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Giannis Antetokounmpo registered game highs of 31 points and 11 assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Denver Nuggets 108-104. Antetokounmpo shot 10-17 from the field and 10-14 from the free throw line. He also contributed eight rebounds, a game-high two blocks (tied with three others), and one steal in 33 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Anthony Black scored 26 points on 9-10 shooting from the floor in the Orlando Magic’s 128-118 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Black hit three of his four 3-point attempts and went 5-7 from the charity stripe. He added seven assists, five rebounds, and a game-high three steals (tied with Goga Bitadze), committing just one personal foul in 36 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Scottie Barnes scored a team-high 31 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 116-115 overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Barnes shot 10-19 from the field and 10-12 from the free throw line. He also dished out a game-high eight assists and grabbed seven rebounds in 43 minutes played.
Milestones
DeMar DeRozan (22 points) reached 26,000 career points in the Sacramento Kings’ 111-98 win over the Houston Rockets. He’s the 23rd player in NBA history to attain that milestone.