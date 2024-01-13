Balanced Pacers Beat Hawks

Led by a balanced scoring attack that saw eight players score between 10 and 18 points, the Indiana Pacers beat the Atlanta Hawks 126-108. Indiana has won nine of its last 10 games to move into fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The eight Pacers to score in double figures were:

Obi Toppin (18 points, 7-7 field goals)

Buddy Hield (18 points, 7-11 field goals)

Bennedict Mathurin (15 points, 6-9 field goals)

Aaron Nesmith (13 points, 5-6 field goals)

Isaiah Jackson (12 points, 6-7 field goals)

Myles Turner (12, points, 5-9 field goals)

Bruce Brown (12 points, 5-9 field goals)

Andrew Nembhard (10 points, 4-6 field goals)

It’s just the fifth time in the last 30 seasons a team had had eight players score at least 10 points on 55% shooting from the field in a game:

Phoenix Suns (Nov. 23, 1994)

Memphis Grizzlies (April 2, 2008)

Sacramento Kings (March 27, 2016)

Memphis Grizzlies (Dec. 2, 2021)

Indiana Pacers (Jan. 12, 2024)

Overall, the Pacers made 53 of their 79 attempts from the floor, a field goal percentage of 67.1%. That’s the highest such figure in a game in franchise history, surpassing the previous mark of 66.7% established on Oct. 24, 2017.

Although he didn’t score in double figures, the Pacers’ T.J. McConnell came off the bench to record a game-high 14 assists and three steals in just 25 minutes played. McConnell now has 22 career games in which he’s come off the bench to hand out double-digit assists, the most such games among active players.

The Pacers were credited with 41 assists, the third time in the last eight games they’ve recorded at least 40 assists. The last team to produce three such games in an eight-game span was the Cleveland Cavaliers in March 1993.

The Hawks’ Dejounte Murray scored a game-high 29 points, going 13-18 from the field. Backcourt mate Trae Young was held to 13 points, making just four of his 17 attempts from the floor.

Both Young and teammate Bogdan Bogdanovic reached 1,000 career 3-pointers made in this game. They became the seventh-fastest (388 games) and ninth-fastest (405 games) players in NBA history, respectively, to attain that milestone.

Nuggets Cool Off Pelicans

The Denver Nuggets cooled off the New Orleans Pelicans, pulling out a 125-113 victory. The Pelicans came into the game having won six of their last seven contests, four by 20 or more points. The Nuggets, meanwhile, have won 13 of their last 17 games, six by a dozen or more points.

The Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic recorded his league-leading 12th triple-double of the season, compiling 27 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds. Jokic now has 117 career triple-doubles, the fourth-highest total in NBA history behind Russell Westbrook (198), Oscar Robertson (181), and Magic Johnson (138).

Jokic sank 11 of his 17 attempts from the field. Over his last eight games, Jokic has made 73 of his 92 shots from the floor, a field goal percentage of 79.3%. The only player in NBA history to record a higher such figure over an eight-game span with at least 80 attempts is Wilt Chamberlain.

Jokic also delivered this ridiculous no-look overhead pass to Aaron Gordon for an easy dunk:

Teammates Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray scored 20 points apiece, shooting 8-12 and 8-15 from the field, respectively. Porter Jr. also snagged 10 rebounds, while Murray handed out nine assists.

Zion Williamson scored a game-high 30 points for the Pelicans, hitting 13 of his 22 field goal attempts. Williamson also recorded six rebounds and five assists, and committed just one turnover in 35 minutes played.

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