NBA Game Notes (Jan. 12, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Jan. 12, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Luka Doncic poured in a game-high 42 points, but the Los Angeles Lakers fell short in a 124-112 upset loss to the Sacramento Kings. Doncic shot 16-25 from the field and 8-8 from the free throw line. He also contributed a game-high eight assists (tied with Malik Monk), seven rebounds, and a game-high four steals in 37 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 32 points to the lead the Kings to a victory over the Lakers. DeRozan was very efficient, making 14 of his 19 attempts from the floor. He also dished out six assists and swiped a team-high three steals in 37 turnover-free minutes.
Third ⭐️
Keyonte George paced all scorers with 32 points as the Utah Jazz knocked off the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-112. George went 8-16 from the field (4-8 on threes) and 12-12 from the charity stripe. He added a game-high nine assists, five rebounds, and one steal, and did not commit a personal foul in 34 minutes of action.
Milestones
James Harden (32 points) moved into ninth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list in the LA Clippers’ 117-109 win over the Charlotte Hornets. He increased his career total to 28,614 points, surpassing Shaquille O’Neal.