Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Luka Doncic poured in a game-high 42 points, but the Los Angeles Lakers fell short in a 124-112 upset loss to the Sacramento Kings. Doncic shot 16-25 from the field and 8-8 from the free throw line. He also contributed a game-high eight assists (tied with Malik Monk), seven rebounds, and a game-high four steals in 37 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 32 points to the lead the Kings to a victory over the Lakers. DeRozan was very efficient, making 14 of his 19 attempts from the floor. He also dished out six assists and swiped a team-high three steals in 37 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Keyonte George paced all scorers with 32 points as the Utah Jazz knocked off the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-112. George went 8-16 from the field (4-8 on threes) and 12-12 from the charity stripe. He added a game-high nine assists, five rebounds, and one steal, and did not commit a personal foul in 34 minutes of action.

