Triple-Double King
Domantas Sabonis recorded his fourth triple-double of the season, compiling 19 points, 16 assists, and 15 rebounds as the Sacramento Kings destroyed the Houston Rockets 139-114. The Kings have scored at least 130 points in four consecutive games for the first time in franchise history.
Sabonis is the first King (nee Royal) to record a 15-point, 15-rebound, 15-assist game since Oscar Robertson on Jan. 6, 1965. Sabonis and Wilt Chamberlain are the tallest players in NBA history to produce such a game, both with a listed height of 7-feet-1-inch.
Sabonis also had two steals and two blocks. Since the NBA began tracking steals and blocks in 1973-74, the only other player to record a 15-point, 15-rebound, 15-assist game with multiple steals and blocks was Larry Bird on Jan. 13, 1982.
Sabonis has recorded 19 consecutive double-doubles, the longest such streak by a King since the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985. He’s averaging 20.9 PPG, 14.5 RPG, and 7.8 APG over that span, shooting 62.4% from the field.
The Kings improved to 23-18 on the season, the first time they’ve had a winning record at the season’s midpoint since 2004-05 (28-13). They are averaging an NBA-high 119.7 PPG this season and own the league’s third-best effective field goal percentage (56.9%).
My Name is Jonas
Jonas Valanciunas recorded game highs of 33 points and 16 rebounds to lead the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans to a 116-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons. The Pelicans played without three usual starters: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Herbert Jones. They improved to 7-4 when both Williamson and Ingram are out.
Valanciunas shot 12-15 from the field (80.0%) and made eight of his 10 free throws. He’s just the second player in franchise history to record a 30-point, 15-rebound game with a field goal percentage of at least 80%, joining Anthony Davis (Feb. 14, 2018).
Teammate CJ McCollum scored 19 points and dished out a game-high nine assists. McCollum has averaged 25.4 PPG and 7.2 APG with a 3-point field goal percentage of 41.2% in the 10 games he has played without Williamson and Ingram active.
The Pelicans have scored at least 100 points in each of their last 31 games, the third-longest such streak in franchise history and the longest such streak in the NBA this season.
Record Crowd
Before an NBA-record crowd of 68,323 in the Alamodome, the Golden State Warriors routed the San Antonio Spurs 144-113. The announced attendance shattered the previous high of 62,046 fans for a regular season game (Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks on March 27, 1998).
Eight Warriors scored at least a dozen points, led by Jordan Poole with 25. That matches the most such players in a game in franchise history (March 13, 1977 and Jan. 15, 1986).
The Warriors’ Klay Thompson scored 16 points on 7-10 shooting from the field, making his 5,000th career field goal in the first quarter (appropriately enough, it was a 3-pointer). Thompson is the eighth player in franchise history to reach that mark:
7,216 — Wilt Chamberlain
7,151 — Stephen Curry
6,466 — Rick Barry
6,150 — Chris Mullin
5,628 — Paul Arizin
5,183 — Jeff Mullins
5,029 — Nate Thurmond
5,006 — Klay Thompson
Thompson and backcourt mate Stephen Curry each made two 3-pointers. It’s the 394th time Thompson and Curry have each made multiple 3-pointers in the same game, 147 more such games than any other duo in NBA history (Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, 247).
Brunson on 🔥
The New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson continued his scoring tear, dropping in 34 points in a 112-108 win over the Washington Wizards. Brunson also recorded eight rebounds and eight assists, and committed just one turnover. The Knicks have won six of their last seven games after a season-worst five-game losing streak.
Brunson has scored at least 25 points in each of his last five games, including three straight 30-point games. The last Knicks guard to recored five consecutive 25-point games was Stephon Marbury in February 2005.
Brunson shot 12-24 from the field — including 3-6 from 3-point range — and made all seven of his free throws. He’s the first player in franchise history to record three straight 30-point games without missing a free throw.
Teammate Julius Randle scored 23 points and snagged a game-high 16 rebounds. Randle has recorded a double-double in each of his last nine games, the longest such streak of his career.
The Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 40 points in the loss, adding seven rebounds and seven assists. The last starting forward to record at least 40 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a game for the Wizards was none other than Michael Jordan on Dec. 31, 2001.
Quick Hitters
Some other notes from around the NBA:
The Atlanta Hawks’ Onyeka Okongwu had 18 points, a career-high 20 rebounds, and four blocks in a 113-111 win over the Indiana Pacers. Okongwu made nine of his 12 shots from the field (75.0%).
Josh Giddey matched his season-high with 25 points on 11-18 shooting from the field (61.1%), adding 10 rebounds and six assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Chicago Bulls 124-110. Over his last 17 games, the 20-year-old Giddey is averaging 16.8 PPG, 8.5 RPG, and 5.8 APG with shooting percentages of 50.2% from the field, 40.7% from 3-point range, and 95.7% from the free throw line.
The Utah Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 112-108 victory over the Orlando Magic. It’s the ninth time Markkanen has recorded a 25-point, 10-rebound game this season, surpassing his previous career high of eight such games in 2018-19. Markkanen did not shoot well from the field (4-13, 30.8%), but made 17 of his 21 free throw attempts (81.0%).