Triple-Double King

Domantas Sabonis recorded his fourth triple-double of the season, compiling 19 points, 16 assists, and 15 rebounds as the Sacramento Kings destroyed the Houston Rockets 139-114. The Kings have scored at least 130 points in four consecutive games for the first time in franchise history.

Sabonis is the first King (nee Royal) to record a 15-point, 15-rebound, 15-assist game since Oscar Robertson on Jan. 6, 1965. Sabonis and Wilt Chamberlain are the tallest players in NBA history to produce such a game, both with a listed height of 7-feet-1-inch.

Sabonis also had two steals and two blocks. Since the NBA began tracking steals and blocks in 1973-74, the only other player to record a 15-point, 15-rebound, 15-assist game with multiple steals and blocks was Larry Bird on Jan. 13, 1982.

Sabonis has recorded 19 consecutive double-doubles, the longest such streak by a King since the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985. He’s averaging 20.9 PPG, 14.5 RPG, and 7.8 APG over that span, shooting 62.4% from the field.

The Kings improved to 23-18 on the season, the first time they’ve had a winning record at the season’s midpoint since 2004-05 (28-13). They are averaging an NBA-high 119.7 PPG this season and own the league’s third-best effective field goal percentage (56.9%).

My Name is Jonas

Jonas Valanciunas recorded game highs of 33 points and 16 rebounds to lead the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans to a 116-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons. The Pelicans played without three usual starters: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Herbert Jones. They improved to 7-4 when both Williamson and Ingram are out.

Valanciunas shot 12-15 from the field (80.0%) and made eight of his 10 free throws. He’s just the second player in franchise history to record a 30-point, 15-rebound game with a field goal percentage of at least 80%, joining Anthony Davis (Feb. 14, 2018).

Teammate CJ McCollum scored 19 points and dished out a game-high nine assists. McCollum has averaged 25.4 PPG and 7.2 APG with a 3-point field goal percentage of 41.2% in the 10 games he has played without Williamson and Ingram active.

The Pelicans have scored at least 100 points in each of their last 31 games, the third-longest such streak in franchise history and the longest such streak in the NBA this season.

Record Crowd

Before an NBA-record crowd of 68,323 in the Alamodome, the Golden State Warriors routed the San Antonio Spurs 144-113. The announced attendance shattered the previous high of 62,046 fans for a regular season game (Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks on March 27, 1998).

Eight Warriors scored at least a dozen points, led by Jordan Poole with 25. That matches the most such players in a game in franchise history (March 13, 1977 and Jan. 15, 1986).

The Warriors’ Klay Thompson scored 16 points on 7-10 shooting from the field, making his 5,000th career field goal in the first quarter (appropriately enough, it was a 3-pointer). Thompson is the eighth player in franchise history to reach that mark:

7,216 — Wilt Chamberlain

7,151 — Stephen Curry

6,466 — Rick Barry

6,150 — Chris Mullin

5,628 — Paul Arizin

5,183 — Jeff Mullins

5,029 — Nate Thurmond

5,006 — Klay Thompson

Thompson and backcourt mate Stephen Curry each made two 3-pointers. It’s the 394th time Thompson and Curry have each made multiple 3-pointers in the same game, 147 more such games than any other duo in NBA history (Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, 247).

Brunson on 🔥

The New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson continued his scoring tear, dropping in 34 points in a 112-108 win over the Washington Wizards. Brunson also recorded eight rebounds and eight assists, and committed just one turnover. The Knicks have won six of their last seven games after a season-worst five-game losing streak.

Brunson has scored at least 25 points in each of his last five games, including three straight 30-point games. The last Knicks guard to recored five consecutive 25-point games was Stephon Marbury in February 2005.

Brunson shot 12-24 from the field — including 3-6 from 3-point range — and made all seven of his free throws. He’s the first player in franchise history to record three straight 30-point games without missing a free throw.

Teammate Julius Randle scored 23 points and snagged a game-high 16 rebounds. Randle has recorded a double-double in each of his last nine games, the longest such streak of his career.

The Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 40 points in the loss, adding seven rebounds and seven assists. The last starting forward to record at least 40 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a game for the Wizards was none other than Michael Jordan on Dec. 31, 2001.

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: