Take Note: Jazz Win Again

The Utah Jazz have won 11 of their last 13 games — including the last five in a row — the latest a 132-125 conquest of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Jazz improved to 21-20 at the midway point of their schedule, the first time they’ve been over .500 this season.

Lauri Markkanen led the Utah scoring attack with 29 points, going 8-16 from the field and 10-11 from the free throw line. He also grabbed nine rebounds and tied for the team lead with five assists. Last season’s Most Improved Player Award winner, Markkanen is averaging 23.7 PPG with 49/40/87 shooting splits this season.

Collin Sexton scored 27 points for the Jazz, hitting eight of his 13 field goal attempts and all 10 of his free throws. Sexton has scored 110 points in 114 minutes over his last five games, shooting 59.4% from the field, 50.0% from 3-point range, and 92.3% from the free throw line.

Utah forward John Collins had perhaps his best game of the season, scoring 19 points (7-9 field goals) to go with a team-high 13 rebounds and a game-high three steals. Collins and Sexton each finished with a plus-minus of +18, tops among all players.

The Lakers’ Anthony Davis recorded his second career triple-double, compiling 15 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists, and four blocks, the latter three figures game highs. However, Davis struggled mightily from the field, making just five of his 21 attempts. Over the last 50 seasons, only three other players have recorded at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game while shooting less than 25% from the field: Larry Bird (April 15, 1990), Grant Hill (April 5, 1998), and Russell Westbrook (Feb. 24, 2017).

Teammate De’Angelo Russell poured in a season-high 39 points to lead all scorers. Russell shot 15-26 from the floor, making six of his 11 attempts from 3-point range. He also distributed eight assists.

The Lakers dropped to 5-12 since winning the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament. They are 19-21 on the season, guaranteeing a losing record through 41 games. It’s the eighth time in the last 12 seasons the Lakers have been below .500 through their first 41 games of a season. That only happened seven times in their first 52 seasons in Los Angeles.

Celtics Home Streak Continues

The Boston Celtics improved to 19-0 at home this season, blasting the Houston Rockets 145-113. Dating back to last season, the Celtics have won 26 consecutive regular season home games, the third-longest such streak in franchise history.

Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 32 points for the Celtics, going 11-15 from the field with four 3-pointers made. Brown has scored at least 31 points in four of his last five games, averaging 29.6 PPG on 60.4% shooting from the field over that span.

The second member of the Celtics’ dynamic duo, Jayson Tatum, scored 27 points to go with team highs of eight rebounds and five assists (tied). It’s the 76th time Brown and Tatum have each scored at least 25 points in the same game, tying the Atlanta Hawks’ Pete Maravich and Lou Hudson for the eighth-most such games in NBA history by a duo.

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis compiled 17 points (6-11 field goals), seven rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. Guard Payton Pritchard came off the bench to score 19 points, making seven of his 10 shots from the floor.

Rookie Cam Whitmore scored a career-high 22 points to lead the Rockets, also snagging a career-best seven rebounds. Teammate Alperen Sengun scored 19 points, adding game highs of 10 rebounds (tied with teammate Amen Thompson) and four steals. Thompson also scored 10 points, giving him his first career double-double.

Quick Hitters

Additional tidbits from last night’s action: