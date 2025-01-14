Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jalen Green led the Houston Rockets to their fourth consecutive win, matching his career high with 42 points in a 120-118 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Green shot 13-18 from the field (5-6 on 3-pointers) and sank all 11 of his free throw attempts. He added four assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 40 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Anthony Edwards compiled game highs of 41 points, seven assists, and three steals (tied with two others) as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Washington Wizards 120-106. Edwards went 14-25 from the floor (5-11 on 3-pointers) and a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line. He also contributed six rebounds and one block in 36 minutes of action, but on the downside committed a season-high seven turnovers.

Third ⭐️

James Harden scored 26 points and handed out a game-high 11 assists in the LA Clippers’ 109-98 win over the Miami Heat. Harden shot 9-17 from the field, hitting six of his 10 attempts from 3-point range. He also had five rebounds, one steal, and one block, posting a game-high rating of plus-13 points in 37 minutes played.