Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Jamal Murray produced game highs of 35 points and nine assists as the Denver Nuggets downed the New Orleans Pelicans 122-116. Murray went 11-19 from the field (5-8 on threes) and 8-9 from the free throw line. He also swiped a game-high three steals and blocked one shot in 37 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Tre Jones scored a career-high 34 points, but it wasn’t enough in the Chicago Bulls’ 119-113 loss to the Houston Rockets. Jones shot a sizzling 11-12 from the floor (5-6 on threes) and 7-8 from the charity stripe. He added a team-high seven assists and one steal, and did not commit a personal foul in 27 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

LeBron James fell one rebound shy of a triple-double, compiling a game-high 31 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers routed the Atlanta Hawks 141-116. James went 12-20 from the field (2-4 on threes) and 5-6 from the free throw line. He also swiped one steal and blocked one shot in 33 minutes played.

Milestones

Bam Adebayo (29 points) raised his career total to 9,461 points in the Miami Heat’s 127-121 victory over the Phoenix Suns, surpassing Alonzo Mourning to become the second-leading scorer in franchise history. Dwyane Wade is the Heat’s all-time leader with 21,556 points.

Jones recorded an effective field goal percentage of 112.5%, the highest such figure in Chicago Bulls history in a 30-point game. The previous mark of 102.6% was set by Zach LaVine on Jan. 6, 2023.

Streaking

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (34 points) registered his 111th consecutive 20-point game as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs 119-98. It’s the second-longest such streak in NBA history, trailing only a 126-game run by Wilt Chamberlain (Oct. 19, 1961 to Jan. 19, 1963).

The Rockets’ Kevin Durant (28 points) produced his 15th straight 20-point game, a stretch in which he’s averaged 27.9 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 5.3 APG with 54.8/40.4/89.0 shooting splits. The only other player in NBA history to record at least 15 such games in a row after their 37th birthday is LeBron James (three times).

The Minnesota Timberwolves extended their streak of 100-point games to 99 in a 139-106 blowout win over the Milwaukee Bucks. It’s the third-longest such streak in NBA history, trailing only runs of 136 games by the Denver Nuggets (Jan. 21, 1981 to Dec. 8, 1982) and 129 games by the San Antonio Spurs (Dec. 12, 1978 to March 14, 1980).

The Timberwolves (22-42 on threes) have made 10 or more 3-pointers in each of their last 50 games, becoming the eighth team in NBA history to record at least 50 such games in a row.

Thanks for reading Statitudes! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Miscellany