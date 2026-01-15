NBA Game Notes (Jan. 14, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Jan. 14, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Brice Sensabaugh came off the bench to pour in a career-high 43 points, but the Utah Jazz fell just short in a 128-126 overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls. Sensabaugh shot 15-22 from the field (5-10 on threes) and 8-8 from the free throw line. He also grabbed five rebounds and swiped two steals in 34 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 35 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Philadelphia 76ers 133-107. Mitchell went 11-22 from the floor (5-12 on threes) and 8-8 from the charity stripe. He added a game-high nine assists, seven rebounds, and one steal, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 33 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Trey Murphy III netted a game-high 34 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 116-113 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Murphy III shot 12-22 from the field (5-13 on threes) and 5-7 from the free throw line. He also contributed nine rebounds, a team-high five assists, a game-high two steals (tied with Danny Wolf), and one block in 38 turnover-free minutes.
Milestones
Sensabaugh scored 21 of his career-high 43 points in the first quarter, the most by a bench player in an opening period since the NBA began tracking play-by-play in 1996-97.