Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Brice Sensabaugh came off the bench to pour in a career-high 43 points, but the Utah Jazz fell just short in a 128-126 overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls. Sensabaugh shot 15-22 from the field (5-10 on threes) and 8-8 from the free throw line. He also grabbed five rebounds and swiped two steals in 34 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 35 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Philadelphia 76ers 133-107. Mitchell went 11-22 from the floor (5-12 on threes) and 8-8 from the charity stripe. He added a game-high nine assists, seven rebounds, and one steal, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 33 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Trey Murphy III netted a game-high 34 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 116-113 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Murphy III shot 12-22 from the field (5-13 on threes) and 5-7 from the free throw line. He also contributed nine rebounds, a team-high five assists, a game-high two steals (tied with Danny Wolf), and one block in 38 turnover-free minutes.

Milestones