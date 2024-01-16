Embiid Leads Sixers

Making just his third appearance in the last 10 games, Joel Embiid tallied game highs of 41 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 124-115 win over the Houston Rockets. The Sixers improved to 22-6 when Embiid plays this season versus 3-7 when he sits out.

Embiid has produced at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in each of his last 16 games, tying Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the fifth-longest such streak in NBA history:

65 — Wilt Chamberlain (Nov. 4, 1961–Feb. 22, 1962)

31 — Chamberlain (Feb. 25–Dec. 8, 1962)

25 — Chamberlain (Nov. 11–Dec. 27, 1960)

20 — Chamberlain (Ja. 30–March 1, 1964)

16 — Chamberlain (Jan. 7-31, 1960)

16 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Feb. 2–March 1, 1972)

16 — Joel Embiid (Nov. 19, 2023–Jan. 15, 2024)

Embiid has recorded 17 straight 30-point games, the seventh-longest such streak in league history:

65 — Wilt Chamberlain (Nov. 4, 1961–Feb. 22, 1962)

32 — James Harden (Dec. 13, 2018–Feb. 21, 2019)

31 — Chamberlain (Feb. 25–Dec. 8, 1962)

25 — Chamberlain (Nov. 11–Dec. 27, 1960)

20 — Chamberlain (Ja. 30–March 1, 1964)

18 — Elgin Baylor (Dec. 20, 1961–Oct. 23, 1962)

17 — Joel Embiid (Nov. 17, 2023–Jan. 15, 2024)

It’s the 42nd time Embiid has recorded at least 40 points and 10 rebounds in a game, the seventh-most such games in NBA history:

271 — Wilt Chamberlain

81 — Elgin Baylor

65 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

55 — Bob McAdoo

45 — Bob Pettit

43 — Shaquille O’Neal

42 — Joel Embiid

Embiid shot 12-21 from the field and made 16 of his 17 free throws. Embiid has 37 career games in which he’s made at least 15 free throws, breaking a tie with Dolph Schayes and Allen Iverson for the ninth-most such games in NBA history.

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey scored 27 points and dished out a game-high seven assists, making six of his 10 attempts from 3-point range. It’s the 17th time Embiid and Maxey have each scored at least 25 points in the same game this season, four more such games than any other duo. The only duos in franchise history to record more such games in a single season are Chamberlain & Hal Greer (29, 1965-66) and Greer & Billy Cunningham (18, 1968-69).

Jalen Green led the Rockets with 20 points, while Alperen Sengun scored 19 points to go with team highs of nine rebounds and six assists. Sengun has scored at least 19 points in 14 consecutive games, averaging 25.1 PPG and 9.0 RPG with a field goal percentage of 55.4% over that span.

Trae Reaches Milestone

Trae Young produced game highs of 36 points and 13 assists in the Atlanta Hawks’ 109-99 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Young became the ninth player in franchise history to reach 10,000 points. He’s both the youngest (25 years, 118 days) and the fastest (390 games) player in franchise history to attain that milestone.

Young now has 73 career 30-point, 10-assist games, tying Jerry West for the sixth-most such games in NBA history:

230 — Oscar Robertson

101 — James Harden

97 — LeBron James

84 — Russell Westbrook

76 — Nate Archibald

73 — Jerry West

73 — Trae Young

Young shot 11-24 from the field — including 6-11 from 3-point range — and made eight of his nine free throws. It’s the 32nd time Young has recorded at least 10 assists and five 3-pointers made in a game, the fourth-most such games in NBA history:

65 — James Harden

45 — Stephen Curry

33 — Damian Lillard

32 — Trae Young

24 — Luka Doncic

Young’s backcourt mate, Dejounte Murray, was held to 13 points on 6-15 shooting from the field, but snagged a season-high 13 rebounds. All 13 of Murray’s rebounds came on the defensive end, matching his career high.

Hawks forward Jalen Johnson compiled 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and six steals, while center Clint Capela tallied 13 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks. Johnson is the first Hawk to record at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and five steals in a game since Paul Millsap on Nov. 5, 2016.

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama scored a team-high 26 points (all in the second half), matched Murray’s game-high 13 rebounds, and blocked a game-high five shots in just 27 minutes played. Wembanyama made 12 of his 18 shots from the floor (66.7%), the highest field goal percentage he’s ever recorded in a game with at least 10 attempts.

It’s the second time Wembanyama has recorded at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks in a game. The only other rookie over the last 30 seasons to produce multiple such games is Tim Duncan in 1997-98 (six). The last rookie to record such a game while playing less than 30 minutes is John Salley on April 5, 1987.

Teammate Jeremy Sochan scored 23 points and dished out eight assists. He went 8-16 from the field and 5-5 from the free throw line.

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