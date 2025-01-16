Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Mark Williams produced game highs of 31 points (also a career high) and 13 rebounds to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 117-112 victory over the Utah Jazz. Williams made 12 of his 14 attempts from the floor and went 7-10 from the free throw line. He also contributed two steals and one block in 36 turnover-free minutes.

Second ⭐️

Jalen Green recorded his sixth straight 25-point game, scoring a game-high 34 points in the Houston Rockets’ 128-108 win over the Denver Nuggets. Green shot 10-16 from the field (6-10 on 3-pointers) and hit all eight of his free throw attempts. He added five assists and one block, committing just one turnover in 30 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Jalen Brunson bagged a game-high 38 points as the New York Knicks got by the Philadelphia 76ers 125-119 in overtime. Brunson went 14-22 from the floor (3-6 on 3-pointers) and 7-9 from the free throw line. He also recorded five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 45 minutes of action.