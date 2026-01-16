NBA Game Notes (Jan. 15, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Jan. 15, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Jimmy Butler III scored a game-high 32 points as the Golden State Warriors knocked off the New York Knicks 126-113. Butler III was efficient from the field, making 14 of his 22 attempts. He also contributed a team-high eight rebounds, four assists, and a game-high two steals (tied with Brandin Podziemski) in 32 turnover-free minutes.
Second ⭐️
LaMelo Ball scored a team-high 30 points to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 135-117 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Ball went 10-20 from the floor, hitting nine of his 17 attempts from 3-point range. He also recorded a game-high 11 assists, six rebounds, and one block in 29 minutes played.
Third ⭐️
Anfernee Simons came off the bench to pour in a season-high 39 points in the Boston Celtics’ 119-114 win over the Miami Heat. Simons shot 13-28 from the field (7-16 on threes) and 6-6 from the free throw line. He added four rebounds, four assists, and one steal, and did not commit a personal foul in 34 minutes of action.
Milestones
The Warriors’ Stephen Curry (27 points) produced his 539th career 25-point game, tying Allen Iverson for 13th place on the NBA’s all-time list. They are also tied for the most such games in league history by a player with a listed height of 6 feet 2 inches or shorter.