Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Jimmy Butler III scored a game-high 32 points as the Golden State Warriors knocked off the New York Knicks 126-113. Butler III was efficient from the field, making 14 of his 22 attempts. He also contributed a team-high eight rebounds, four assists, and a game-high two steals (tied with Brandin Podziemski) in 32 turnover-free minutes.

Second ⭐️

LaMelo Ball scored a team-high 30 points to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 135-117 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Ball went 10-20 from the floor, hitting nine of his 17 attempts from 3-point range. He also recorded a game-high 11 assists, six rebounds, and one block in 29 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Anfernee Simons came off the bench to pour in a season-high 39 points in the Boston Celtics’ 119-114 win over the Miami Heat. Simons shot 13-28 from the field (7-16 on threes) and 6-6 from the free throw line. He added four rebounds, four assists, and one steal, and did not commit a personal foul in 34 minutes of action.

Milestones