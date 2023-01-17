Tatum Surpasses Bird

Jayson Tatum had 51 points, nine rebounds, and five assists as the Boston Celtics defeated the Charlotte Hornets 130-118. It was Tatum’s fifth career 50-point game, breaking a tie with Larry Bird for the most such games in franchise history. Tatum and Bird are the only Celtics to record multiple 50-point games.

Tatum is the seventh player in NBA history to reach five career 50-point games before turning 25 years old:

13 — Wilt Chamberlain

9 — Michael Jordan

8 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

8 — LeBron James

7 — Rick Barry

5 — Kobe Bryant

5 — Jayson Tatum

Tatum shot 15-25 from the field — including 7-12 from 3-point range — and made all 14 of his free throws. His true shooting percentage was 87.4%, the highest such figure in franchise history in a 50-point game:

87.4% — Jayson Tatum (Jan. 16, 2023)

83.2% — Tatum (Jan. 23, 2022)

83.0% — Kevin McHale (March 3, 1985)

82.7% — Tatum (April 9, 2021)

82.6% — Larry Bird (Nov. 10, 1989)

It’s the fifth time Tatum has made at least 15 field goals, 10 free throws, and five 3-pointers in a game. Only four players in NBA history have recorded more such games:

14 — James Harden

8 — Kyrie Irving

7 — Damian Lillard

6 — Kobe Bryant

5 — Jayson Tatum

5 — LeBron James

After hitting a rough patch in December and losing five games in a six-game span, the Celtics have won 11 of their last 13 games, including their last seven in a row. They lead the Eastern Conference by 4.5 games with an NBA-best record of 33-12.

Curry Scores 41

The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry scored a game-high 41 points in a 127-118 victory over the Washington Wizards. It was Curry’s 60th career 40-point game, a mark that only two other players in franchise history have reached: Wilt Chamberlain (235) and Rick Barry (70). He’s just the second player in NBA history with a listed height of 6-feet-2-inches or shorter to record at least 60 career 40-point games, joining Allen Iverson (79).

Curry struggled from the field, making just 12 of his 28 attempts (42.9%), the lowest field goal percentage he’s ever recorded in a 40-point game. Curry, who made six 3-pointers, has made multiple 3-pointers in all 30 games he has played this season. Curry is the only player in NBA history to start a season with 30 such games in a row. It’s the second time he’s done so, the first occurrence coming in 2017-18.

Curry has made at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 219 regular season games, by far the longest such streak in NBA history:

219 — Stephen Curry (Dec. 1, 2018–present)

157 — Curry (Nov. 13, 2014–Nov. 3, 2016)

127 — Kyle Korver (Nov. 4, 2012–March 2, 2014)

99 — Jordan Clarkson (Jan. 29, 2020–Oct. 30, 2021)

95 — Klay Thompson (Dec. 11, 2016–Jan. 8, 2018)

Backcourt mate Jordan Poole started in place of Klay Thompson, scoring 32 points on 12-20 shooting from the field with seven 3-pointers made. Curry and Poole each snagged seven rebounds. Over the last 25 NBA seasons, only three starting backcourt tandems have each recorded at least 30 points, five rebounds, and five 3-pointers made in a game (a total of four instances):

Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson (twice)

Klay Thompson & Jordan Poole

Stephen Curry & Jordan Poole

All of those duos accomplished the feat playing for the Warriors.

Golden State’s Draymond Green tallied 17 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, and three steals, making five of his seven shots from the field. Green surpassed 4,000 career assists, becoming the fifth power forward in NBA history to reach that mark:

5,445 — Kevin Garnett

5,248 — Karl Malone

4,225 — Tim Duncan

4,215 — Charles Barkley

4,002 — Draymond Green

Green has 105 career 10-assist games, by far the most such games in NBA history by a power forward.

Season High for LeBron

LeBron James scored a season-high 48 points as the Los Angeles Lakers outscored the Houston Rockets 140-132. James shot 16-26 from the field — including 5-10 from 3-point range — and made 11 of his 12 free throws.

Including the postseason, James has recorded exactly 100 career 40-point games. He’s the sixth player in NBA history to reach that mark:

284 — Wilt Chamberlain

211 — Michael Jordan

135 — Kobe Bryant

110 — James Harden

102 — Elgin Baylor

100 — LeBron James

James added nine assists and eight rebounds and did not commit a turnover. Since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78, James is the only player age 35 years or older to record a 45-point game without a turnover.

James has compiled 259 points, 68 rebounds, and 60 assists in his seven games as a 38-year-old, shooting 55.4% from the field. No other player in NBA history has scored more than 226 points over any seven-game span after turning 38 years old.

Rockets center Alperen Sengun tallied 33 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, and four blocks in the loss, making 14 of his 17 shots from the field (82.4%). Sengun became the third-youngest player in NBA history to record a 30-point, 15-rebound game with a field goal percentage of at least 80% (age in years-days):

20-047 — John Drew (Nov. 16, 1974)

20-113 — Andre Drummond (Dec. 1, 2013)

20-175 — Alperen Sengun (Jan. 16, 2023)

Drew, Drummond, and Sengun are the only players in NBA history to record such a game before their 21st birthday.

The last player to produce a 30-point, 15-rebound, 5-assist game while shooting at least 80% from the field was Kevin Garnett on Jan. 13, 2006. Sengun and Garnett are the only players over the last 25 seasons to record such a game.

Walker, Utah Center

Rookie Walker Kessler scored 20 points and grabbed 21 rebounds as the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125. Kessler is just the third rookie in the last 25 seasons to record a 20-point, 20-rebound game, joining DeJuan Blair (twice) and Gorgui Dieng.

Kessler made 9 of his 13 shots from the field (69.2%). The last rookie to record a 20-point, 20-rebound game with a field goal percentage of at least 65% was Alonzo Mourning on April 16, 1993.

The Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 29 points and made his 500th career 3-pointer in the third quarter. He’s the youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark (age in years-days):

21-164 — Anthony Edwards

22-055 — Luka Doncic

22-127 — Devin Booker

22-346 — D’Angelo Russell

22-347 — Jamal Murray

Only two players in NBA history have reached 500 career 3-pointers made in fewer games:

152 — Duncan Robinson

187 — Luka Doncic

189 — Anthony Edwards

189 — Devonte’ Graham

199 — Damian Lillard

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: