Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in a game-high 40 points despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter as the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 134-114. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 17-26 from the field and sank all five of his free throw attempts. He also dished out a team-high eight assists and swiped two steals in 29 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 33 points to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 132-127 victory over the Houston Rockets, the Kings’ eighth win in their last nine games. DeRozan went 12-23 from the floor (2-4 on 3-pointers) and a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line. He also contributed five rebounds and four assists, committing just one personal foul in 38 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Devin Booker recorded his fourth straight 30-point game, bagging a game-high 37 points as the Phoenix Suns outscored the Washington Wizards 130-123. Booker shot just 10-24 from the field (4-9 on 3-pointers), but made 13 of his 15 free throw attempts. He added five assists, two steals, and one block in a game-high 39 minutes played.