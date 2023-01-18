Jokic Nearly Perfect

Nikola Jokic was nearly perfect last night, compiling 36 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Denver Nuggets topped the Portland Trail Blazers 122-113. The Nuggets have won seven consecutive games overall and 14 straight games at home. They lead the Western Conference by a half-game with a record of 31-13.

Jokic made 13 of his 14 shots from the field (92.9%) and nine of his 10 free throws. It’s just the fourth 30-point triple-double in NBA history in which a player shot at least 90% from the field:

Wilt Chamberlain (Feb. 17, 1966)

Chamberlain (Feb. 24, 1967)

Nikola Jokic (Oct. 20, 2018)

Jokic (Jan. 17, 2023)

Jokic has made all 19 of his 2-pointers over the last two games. He’s the first player in NBA history to record consecutive triple-doubles without missing a 2-pointer. Jokic is the only player in the NBA’s 3-point era (i.e., since 1979-80) to make at least 19 2-pointers over a two-game span without a miss.

Jokic has recorded at least 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists while shooting 50% from the field in each of his last 27 games, by far the longest such streak in NBA history. Chamberlain ranks second with a streak of 13 such games in a row in February 1967.

The Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard scored a game-high 44 points and dished out a team-high eight assists in the loss. Lillard shot 12-20 from the field — including 6-12 from 3-point range — and made all 14 of his free throws.

Lillard has recorded four straight 35-point games. Over that span, he’s averaging 42.5 PPG and 6.8 APG with shooting percentages of 57.6% from the field, 42.2% from 3-point range, and 96.4% from the free throw line.

Embiid Sinks Clippers

Joel Embiid scored a game-high 41 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers’ broke open a close game in the fourth quarter, defeating the LA Clippers 120-110. Since dropping to a .500 record on December 5, the Sixers have won 16 of their last 20 games.

Embiid shot 12-22 from the field (54.5%) and made 15 of his 18 free throws. It’s the 13th time he’s made at least 10 field goals and 10 free throws in a game this season, the most such games in the NBA.

Embiid has scored at least 30 points on 50% shooting from the field in each of his last six games, matching the longest such streak of his career. It also matches the second-longest such streak in franchise history, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain (8, February 1965).

Over that six-game span, Embiid is averaging 35.7 PPG and 9.8 RPG, shooting 57.4% from the field, 45.0% from 3-point range, and 87.8% from the free throw line. The Sixers have won five of those games, four of them on the road.

Holiday Mode

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 37 points, adding seven assists and six rebounds in a 130-122 victory over the Toronto Raptors. The Bucks played their fourth consecutive game without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, going 2-2 over that span.

Holiday has recorded back-to-back 35-point games for the first time in his career. The only other guard in franchise history to record consecutive 35-point, 5-assist games is Flynn Robinson in February 1969.

Holiday shot 16-26 from the field (61.5%) with five 3-pointers made, but did not attempt a free throw. The only player in franchise history to score more points in a game without attempting a free throw is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (48 on Jan. 25, 1973).

Holiday is just the second player in franchise history to score at least 35 points with five 3-pointers made in back-to-back games. He joins Michael Redd, who did so on March 31, 2006 and April 1, 2006.

The Raptors’ Fred VanVleet scored a game-high 39 points in the loss, also contributing nine rebounds and seven assists. He made 15 of his 28 attempts from the field (53.6%), including 6-12 shooting from 3-point range.

Career High for Johnson

Keldon Johnson scored a career-high 36 points, adding 11 rebounds and four steals as the San Antonio Spurs took down the shorthanded Brooklyn Nets 106-98. The Nets played without their two perennial All-Stars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The 23-year-old Johnson is the second-youngest player in franchise history to record a 35-point, 10-rebound game, trailing only Tim Duncan (who produced three such games at a younger age).

Ben Simmons recorded his 33rd career triple-double and first as a Net, tallying 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists with four steals and two blocks. Simmons moved into a tie with Bob Cousy for 12th place on the NBA’s all-time triple-doubles list.

Nets center Nic Claxton had 15 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks, shooting 7-11 from the field (63.6%). It’s the 22nd time Claxton has blocked at least three shots in a game this season, the most such games in the NBA. He now has 10 double-doubles with at least three blocks this season, tying Anthony Davis for the league lead.