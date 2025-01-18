Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Anthony Edwards compiled game highs of 36 points, 13 rebounds (also a season high), and seven assists in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 116-99 victory over the New York Knicks. Edwards shot 12-21 from the field, sinking eight of his 13 attempts from 3-point range. He was not charged with a personal foul in a team-high 38 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Nikola Vucevic poured in a season-high 40 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Chicago Bulls fell to the Charlotte Hornets 125-123. Vucevic went 17-25 from the floor and made all four of his free throw attempts. He also grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds in 34 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Austin Reaves scored a career-high 38 points, 15 of them coming in the fourth quarter, to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a narrow 102-101 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Reaves shot 13-23 from the field (4-8 on 3-pointers) and a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line. He also swiped two steals and did not commit a turnover in a game-high 37 minutes of action.