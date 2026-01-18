Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Anthony Edwards dropped a career-high 55 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the San Antonio Spurs 126-123. Edwards shot 19-33 from the field (9-16 on threes) and 8-10 from the free throw line. He also grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists in 40 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Jamal Murray poured in a game-high 42 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 121-115 victory over the Washington Wizards. Murray went 15-24 from the floor (5-8 on threes) and 7-8 from the charity stripe. He also contributed six assists, a team-high two steals, and a team-high two blocks in 39 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 41 points in the Boston Celtics’ 132-106 blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks. Brown shot 14-30 from the field and 11-12 from the free throw line. He added six rebounds, one steal, and one block, committing just one turnover and no personal fouls in 30 minutes played.

Milestones