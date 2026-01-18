NBA Game Notes (Jan. 17, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Jan. 17, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Anthony Edwards dropped a career-high 55 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the San Antonio Spurs 126-123. Edwards shot 19-33 from the field (9-16 on threes) and 8-10 from the free throw line. He also grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists in 40 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Jamal Murray poured in a game-high 42 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 121-115 victory over the Washington Wizards. Murray went 15-24 from the floor (5-8 on threes) and 7-8 from the charity stripe. He also contributed six assists, a team-high two steals, and a team-high two blocks in 39 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 41 points in the Boston Celtics’ 132-106 blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks. Brown shot 14-30 from the field and 11-12 from the free throw line. He added six rebounds, one steal, and one block, committing just one turnover and no personal fouls in 30 minutes played.
Milestones
Edwards recorded his third career 50-point game, tying Karl-Anthony Towns for the most such games in Minnesota Timberwolves history. He has scored at least 40 points in 26 games, double that of any other player in franchise history (Towns, 13).