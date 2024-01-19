Shorthanded Pacers Prevail

The shorthanded Indiana Pacers held off the Sacramento Kings 126-121 to pick up their 10th victory in the last 13 games. The Pacers prevailed despite playing without the services of newly-acquired Pascal Siakam (yet to join team), fellow All-Star Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), Aaron Nesmith (shin), and Andrew Nembhard (back). In addition, Isaiah Jackson left the game in the first quarter after sustaining a blow to the head and did not return.

The Pacers have scored at least 120 points in 30 of their 41 games this season, the highest such total in NBA history through 41 games. The previous mark of 28 such games was held by the 1981-82 Denver Nuggets.

Indiana’s scoring average of 125.6 PPG is the highest in NBA history by a team through its first 41 games of a season, bettering the mark of 125.4 PPG set by the 1966-67 Philadelphia 76ers.

Bennedict Mathurin scored a team-high 25 points on 11-21 shooting from the field for the Pacers, while starting backcourt mate T.J. McConnell scored 20 points (9-14 field goals) and dished out a team-high 10 assists.

Pacers forward Jalen Smith scored 17 points and hauled in a game-high 13 rebounds in just 25 minutes played, hitting six of his seven shots from the floor. Center Myles Turner added 18 points, while reserve Jarace Walker established a new career high with 15 points.

The Kings’ Domantas Sabonis recorded his third straight triple-double, compiling 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. Sabonis now has 44 career triple-doubles, breaking a tie with Fat Lever for 11th place on the NBA’s all-time list. He has 12 triple-doubles this season, tied with Nikola Jokic for the league lead.

It’s the first time Sabonis has recorded three consecutive triple-doubles. He’s the first King to record at least three straight triple-doubles since Oscar Robertson in January 1966 (when the franchise was known as the Cincinnati Royals).

Sabonis has recorded 24 straight double-doubles, the longest such streak of his career and the longest such streak by a King since Jerry Lucas in 1968 (again, when they were known as the Royals). Sabonis is averaging 21.2 PPG, 13.3 RPG, and 8.7 APG with a field goal percentage of 63.0% over that span.

Sabonis has totals of 508 points, 319 rebounds, and 209 assists in those 24 games. He’s just the fifth player in NBA history to record at least 500 points, 300 rebounds, and 200 assists over a 24-game span, joining Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain, Russell Westbrook, and Nikola Jokic.

Kings guard Keven Huerter led all scorers with 31 points, shooting 11-17 from the field with seven 3-pointers made. Forward Keegan Murray added 27 points and nine rebounds, making 11 of his 18 shots from the floor.

De’Aaron Fox was the fourth King to record a 20-point game, scoring 24 points to go with six rebounds and six assists. Fox struggled with his shot, though, going 8-20 from the field (40.0%) and 5-9 from the free throw line (55.6%).

The Kings have dropped four straight games, their longest losing streak since starting the 2022-23 season with four consecutive losses. They are allowing an average of 125.0 PPG over that span.

Thunder Halt Jazz Streak

The Oklahoma City Thunder outscored the Utah Jazz 134-129, halting Utah’s six-game winning streak. The Thunder are 28-13 at the midway point of their schedule, tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the third-best record in the NBA. It’s the Thunder’s best record through 41 games since the 2015-16 season (29-12).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shared game-high scoring honors with Utah’s Collin Sexton, pouring in 31 points to go with six rebounds and six assists. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 8-15 from the field and made 15 of his 17 free throws.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in 29 games this season, the most such games in the NBA. He’s shot at least 50% from the field in 23 of those games, another league-leading total.

Thunder forward Jalen Williams continued his stellar play, scoring 27 points (11-14 field goals) and distributing a game-high eight assists. He’s just the second player in franchise history to score at least 25 points on 70% shooting from the field in back-to-back games, joining Vinnie Johnson (Nov. 14 & 15, 1980).

Over his last 15 games, Williams is averaging 21.6 PPG and 5.6 APG, shooting 64.2% from the field and 60.8% from 3-point range. The only other qualified* player in NBA history to average 20 or more PPG over a 15-game span in which he made at least 60% of his field goals and 3-pointers is Detlef Schrempf in 1994-95, who did so with a shorter 3-point line.

* Minimum one 3-pointer made per game.

Teammate Josh Giddey produced one of his best games of the season, tallying 20 points (8-16 field goals), 10 rebounds, and six assists. Rookie center Chet Holmgren chipped in with 15 points, five rebounds, five assists, and a game-high four blocks.

Holmgren’s first block was his 100th rejection of the season. He’s just the second rookie to reach that mark for the franchise since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74, joining Tom Burleson (1974-75). Holmgren ranks third in the NBA in blocks (103) and fourth in blocks per game (2.51) this season.

As mentioned earlier, Sexton scored 31 points to lead the Jazz, also dishing out a team-high seven assists. Sexton has scored 171 points in 173 minutes over his last seven games, shooting 59.0% from the field, 56.3% from 3-point range, and 87.5% from the free throw line.

Utah’s Lauri Markkanen scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, going 7-13 from the field and 10-11 from the free throw line. He’s recorded at least 21 points and nine rebounds in each of his last seven games, averaging 27.0 PPG and 11.0 RPG with 54/50/92 shooting splits over that span.

Markkanen’s frontcourt mate, John Collins, scored 21 points in just 24 minutes played, sinking seven of his 11 shots from the floor and all six of his free throws. Walker Kessler came off the bench to corral a game-high 11 rebounds and block three shots in his 24 minutes of action.

Quick Hitters

Tidbits from last night’s three remaining contests: