Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Kevin Durant netted a game-high 36 points, 30 of them coming in the second half, as the Phoenix Suns held off the Detroit Pistons 125-121. Durant also recorded game highs of three blocks and two steals (tied with two others), adding seven rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes of playing time. He was uncharacteristically inefficient shooting the ball, going 13-27 from the field (2-8 on 3-pointers) and 8-12 from the free throw line.

Second ⭐️

Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 36 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 124-117 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell shot just 12-27 from the field (4-15 on 3-pointers), but made eight of his nine free throw attempts. He also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out a team-high seven assists in 34 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Andrew Wiggins bagged a season-high 31 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 122-114 win over the Washington Wizards. Wiggins went 12-22 from the floor, hitting four of his 10 attempts from 3-point range. He added 11 rebounds, four assists, and a game-high two blocks (tied with Kevon Looney), committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 35 minutes played.