NBA Game Notes (Jan. 18, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Jan. 18, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Deandre Ayton produced game highs of 25 points (tied with Luka Doncic) and 13 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 110-193 win over the Toronto Raptors. Ayton shot a perfect 10-10 from the field and made five of his six free throw attempts. He also recorded a game-high 13 rebounds and one block, and did not commit a turnover in 33 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Deni Avdija scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 117-110 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Avdija went 10-18 from the floor and 8-8 from the charity stripe. He added eight rebounds, a game-high eight assists, and one block in 32 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Ja Morant scored 24 points and dished out 13 assists — both game-high figures — as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Orlando Magic 126-109 in London. Morant shot 7-13 from the field (3-4 on threes) and 7-9 from the free throw line. He also grabbed five rebounds and swiped one steal in 28 minutes played.
Milestones
Kevin Durant (18 points) moved into sixth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list in the Houston Rockets’ 119-110 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He raised his career total to 31,562 points, surpassing Dirk Nowitzki’s 31,560.