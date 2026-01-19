Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Deandre Ayton produced game highs of 25 points (tied with Luka Doncic) and 13 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 110-193 win over the Toronto Raptors. Ayton shot a perfect 10-10 from the field and made five of his six free throw attempts. He also recorded a game-high 13 rebounds and one block, and did not commit a turnover in 33 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Deni Avdija scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 117-110 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Avdija went 10-18 from the floor and 8-8 from the charity stripe. He added eight rebounds, a game-high eight assists, and one block in 32 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Ja Morant scored 24 points and dished out 13 assists — both game-high figures — as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Orlando Magic 126-109 in London. Morant shot 7-13 from the field (3-4 on threes) and 7-9 from the free throw line. He also grabbed five rebounds and swiped one steal in 28 minutes played.

Milestones