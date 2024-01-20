Celtics Suffer First Home Loss

The Boston Celtics suffered their first home loss of the season, falling to the Denver Nuggets 102-100 in a playoff-type atmosphere. The Celtics had been 20-0 at home this season, the longest home winning streak to start a season in franchise history.

The Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic scored 34 points to go with game highs of 12 rebounds and nine assists. It’s the 35th time he’s missed a triple-double by a single assist, five more such games than any other active player (LeBron James, 30).

Jokic shot 14-22 from the field and made all four of his free throws. Over his last 11 games, Jokic has scored 263 points with shooting percentages of 74.8% from the field, 57.1% from 3-point range, and 85.4% from the free throw line. The only player in NBA history to record a higher field goal percentage over an 11-game span with at least 250 points is Wilt Chamberlain (1966-67).

The second member of the Nuggets’ dynamic duo, Jamal Murray, scored a game-high 35 points, making 15 of his 21 shots from field. Murray also had eight rebounds and five assists, committing just one turnover in 37 minutes played.

It’s the third time Jokic and Murray have each recorded at least 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the same game, the most such games in franchise history by a duo. They’ve done so an additional four times in the postseason, including three times in last season’s championship run.

Celtics guard Derrick White recorded team highs of 24 points and five assists (tied with Jayson Tatum), shooting 9-18 from the field with five 3-pointers made. Tatum also had 22 points and eight rebounds, but misfired on 15 of his 24 attempts from the floor. Center Kristaps Porzingis scored 21 points (6-11 field goals) and grabbed eight boards.

Embiid Extends Streak

Joel Embiid extended his streak of 30-point games to 19 as the Philadelphia 76ers upended the Orlando Magic 124-109. It’s the sixth-longest such streak in NBA history, breaking a tie with Elgin Baylor:

65 — Wilt Chamberlain (Nov. 4, 1961–Feb. 22, 1962)

32 — James Harden (Dec. 13, 2018–Feb. 21, 2019)

31 — Chamberlain (Feb. 25–Dec. 8, 1962)

25 — Chamberlain (Nov. 11–Dec. 27, 1960)

20 — Chamberlain (Ja. 30–March 1, 1964)

19 — Joel Embiid (Nov. 17, 2023–Jan. 20, 2024)

18 — Elgin Baylor (Dec. 20, 1961–Oct. 23, 1962)

Embiid finished with a game-high 36 points, adding seven rebounds and four steals. He shot 12-22 from the field and made all 11 of his free throws. It’s the 11th time Embiid has made at least 10 field goals and 10 free throws in a game this season, three more such games than any other player.

Embiid is averaging 35.1 PPG, 11.4 RPG, and 5.9 APG in 30 games this season. He’s just the fourth player in NBA history to average at least 35 PPG and 10 RPG through his first 30 games of a season, joining Wilt Chamberlain (five times), Elgin Baylor (1961-62), and Rick Barry (1966-67).

Teammate Tyrese Maxey tallied 32 points, five assists, and three steals, going 10-20 from the floor and 8-9 from the free throw line. Embiid and Maxey have each scored at least 30 points in the same game eight times this season, breaking the franchise record for most such games in a season by a duo. They had shared the previous mark with Wilt Chamberlain and Hal Greer (1965-66).

Embiid and Maxey also became the first Sixers duo to each record at least 30 points and three steals in the same game since Charles Barkley and Hersey Hawkins accomplished the feat on Feb. 5, 1992.

Wendell Carter Jr. led the Magic with 25 points, also corralling a game-high 11 rebounds (both figures are his season highs). Carter Jr. made nine of his 13 attempts from the field and six of his seven free throws.

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Quick Hitters

Additional odd and ends from last night’s games: