Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

James Harden scored a game-high 36 points as the LA Clippers beat the Washington Wizards 110-106 to pick up their sixth straight win. Harden shot 9-17 from the field and 18-20 from the free throw line. He added a game-high nine assists, seven rebounds, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama scored a game-high 33 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 123-110 victory over the Utah Jazz. Wembanyama went 10-18 from the floor (7-12 on threes) and 6-6 from the charity stripe. He also recorded a team-high 10 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in just 26 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Tyrese Maxey scored 29 points and swiped a career-high eight steals in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 113-104 win over the Indiana Pacers. Maxey shot 12-24 from the floor and sank all four of his free throw attempts. He also contributed a game-high eight assists, four rebounds, and one block in 40 minutes played.

