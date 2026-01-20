NBA Game Notes (Jan. 19, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Jan. 19, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
James Harden scored a game-high 36 points as the LA Clippers beat the Washington Wizards 110-106 to pick up their sixth straight win. Harden shot 9-17 from the field and 18-20 from the free throw line. He added a game-high nine assists, seven rebounds, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Victor Wembanyama scored a game-high 33 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 123-110 victory over the Utah Jazz. Wembanyama went 10-18 from the floor (7-12 on threes) and 6-6 from the charity stripe. He also recorded a team-high 10 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in just 26 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Tyrese Maxey scored 29 points and swiped a career-high eight steals in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 113-104 win over the Indiana Pacers. Maxey shot 12-24 from the floor and sank all four of his free throw attempts. He also contributed a game-high eight assists, four rebounds, and one block in 40 minutes played.
Milestones
Harden recorded his 1,765th career steal, tying Andre Iguodala for 20th place on the NBA’s career leaderboard (the league began tracking steals in the 1973-74 season).