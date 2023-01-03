71 Points!!!

Donovan Mitchell scored a franchise-record 71 points as the Cavaliers overcame an 18-point halftime deficit to defeat the Bulls 145-134 in overtime. Mitchell also contributed 11 assists and eight rebounds, shooting 22-34 from the field — including 7-15 from 3-point range — and 20-25 from the free throw line.

Mitchell became the seventh player in NBA history to record a 70-point game (a total of 12 instances):

Wilt Chamberlain (6 times)

Elgin Baylor

David Thompson

David Robinson

Kobe Bryant

Devin Booker

Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell is the first player in NBA history to record at least 70 points and 10 assists in a game. He’s one of four players to record a 70-point double-double (a total of nine instances):

Wilt Chamberlain (6 times)

Elgin Baylor

David Robinson

Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell’s true shooting percentage was 78.9%, the highest such figure in NBA history by a player in a 70-point game:

78.9% — Donovan Mitchell (Jan. 2, 2023)

78.0% — David Thompson* (April 9, 1978)

73.9% — Kobe Bryant (Jan. 22, 2006)

* It should be noted that Thompson did not have the benefit of the 3-point shot.

Mitchell is one of only four players in NBA history to make at least 20 field goals and 20 free throws in a game:

Wilt Chamberlain (March 2, 1962)

Michael Jordan (March 28, 1990)

Devin Booker (March 24, 2017)

Donovan Mitchell (Jan. 2, 2023)

Mitchell is the only one of those players to also record at least 10 assists.

Mitchell either scored or assisted on 32 field goals, the second-highest such figure in franchise history. The record of 37 is held by Geoff Huston, who had 10 field goals made and a franchise-record 27 assists on Jan. 27, 1982.

The Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points in the loss, making 16 of his 32 shots from the field and 10 of his 12 free throws. It’s just the third time in NBA history opposing players have recorded a 70-point game and a 40-point game:

Dec. 8, 1961 — Wilt Chamberlain (78) & Elgin Baylor (63)

Nov. 3, 1962 — Chamberlain (72) & Jerry West (49)

Jan. 2, 2023 — Donovan Mitchell (71) & DeMar DeRozan (44)

LeBron 43, Father Time 0

LeBron James had 43 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists as the Lakers beat the Hornets 121-115. The 38-year-old James became the oldest player in NBA history to record at least 40 points and 10 rebounds in back-to-back games. It’s the first time James has recorded consecutive 40-point, 10-rebound games in his 20-season career.

James shot 16-26 from the field (61.5%) and 11-15 from the free throw line (73.3%). James has scored at least 25 points on 50% shooting from the field in each of his last 11 games, the longest such streak of his career by three games. James has tied Michael Jordan for the longest such streak in NBA history by a player age 30 years or older. Jordan was 32 years and 340 days old the day his streak ended.

James has compiled 90 points, 21 rebounds, and 15 assists over his last two games. He became just the sixth player in NBA history to record at least 90 points, 20 rebounds, and 15 assists over a two-game span:

Elgin Baylor

Wilt Chamberlain

Russell Westbrook

Joel Embiid

Luka Doncic

LeBron James

The Hornets’ LaMelo Ball tallied 24 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks in the loss. The 21-year-old Ball has averaged 25.1 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 7.7 APG over his last 10 games. Only two players in NBA history have averaged at least 25 PPG, 7 RPG, and 7 APG over a 10-game span at a younger age: LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Klay Turns Back the Clock

The Warriors’ Klay Thompson turned in a vintage performance, scoring 54 points in a wild 143-141 double-overtime win over the Hawks. It’s the fourth time Thompson has scored at least 50 points in a game:

60 — Dec. 5, 2016

54 — Jan. 2, 2023

52 — Jan. 23, 2015

52 — Oct, 29, 2018

Donovan Mitchell and Thompson are just the third pair of players in NBA history to record a 70-point game and a 50-point game, respectively, on the same day:

Dec. 8, 1961 — Wilt Chamberlain (78) & Elgin Baylor (63)

April 9, 1978 — David Thompson (73) & George Gervin (63)

Jan. 2, 2023 — Donovan Mitchell (71) & Klay Thompson (54)

Chamberlain and Baylor managed to do so in the same game.

Thompson made 21 of his career-high 39 shots from the field, including 10 of his 21 3-pointers. It’s the third time Thompson has scored at least 50 points with 10 3-pointers made. The only other players in NBA history to record multiple such games are teammate Stephen Curry (7) and James Harden (2).

It’s the seventh time Thompson has made at least 10 3-pointers in a game. The only player in NBA history with more such games is Curry with 22.

Teammate Kevon Looney — who scored the winning points on a buzzer-beating putback — had 14 points, a career-high 20 rebounds, and five assists. Looney is the first Warrior to record a 20-rebound game since Draymond Green on Feb. 6, 2015.

Embiid Surpasses Wilt

Joel Embiid produced 42 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists as the Sixers beat the Pelicans 120-111. It’s the 32nd time Embiid has recorded at least 40 points and 10 rebounds in a game, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for the most such games in franchise history. He also tied Anthony Davis for the third-most 40-point, 10-rebound games since the ABA-NBA merger:

43 — Shaquille O’Neal

33 — Michael Jordan

32 — Joel Embiid

32 — Anthony Davis

31 — James Harden

It’s Embiid’s sixth 40-point, 10-rebound game this season, tying Giannis Antetokounmpo for the NBA lead.

Embiid shot 15-24 from the field (62.5%) and made all 10 of his free throws. It’s the 67th time he’s made at least 10 field goals and 10 free throws in a game, the fourth-most such games among active players:

115 — James Harden

106 — LeBron James

102 — Kevin Durant

67 — Joel Embiid

62 — DeMar DeRozan

The Pelicans’ Zion Williamson — who did not play in the fourth quarter due to a hamstring injury — scored 26 points on 10-12 shooting from the field (83.3%). It’s the 11th time Williamson has scored at least 25 points with a field goal percentage of 80%, the most such games in NBA history by a player before his 23rd birthday.

CJ McCollum matched Williamson’s team-high 26 points, shooting 5-8 from 3-point range. McCollum’s final point — a free throw with 24.3 seconds remaining in the game — gave him exactly 12,000 career points.

Luka Leads Mavs Rally

Luka Doncic had 39 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists as the Mavericks rallied from an 18-point third-quarter deficit to edge the Rockets 111-106, their seventh consecutive win. Doncic scored 29 of his points in the second half, including 19 in the third quarter.

Doncic has recorded at least 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists in each of his last six games, the longest such streak of his career and the longest such streak in franchise history.

It’s the 26th time Doncic has recorded at least 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a game this season, 14 more such games than any other player. No player in NBA history has recorded more 30-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist games through their first 35 games of a season.

Doncic struggled from the field — shooting just 10-26, including 1-9 from 3-point range — but matched his career highs with 18 free throws made and 22 free throws attempted.

The Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. tallied 25 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals in the loss. He became the youngest player in franchise history to record at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in back-to-back games.

Nets Win 12th in a Row

The Nets won their 12th consecutive game, routing the Spurs 139-103. It’s the third-longest winning streak in franchise history (ABA seasons included). The Nets have recorded 16 wins in a 17-game span for the first time in franchise history.

The Nets’ Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant had efficient performances:

Irving — 27 PTS, 8 REB, 11-14 FG

Durant — 25 PTS, 11 AST, 10-14 FG

They are the first Nets duo to each score at least 25 points on 70% shooting from the field since Brook Lopez and Yi Jianlian on March 26, 2010.

Irving and Durant have each scored at least 25 points with an effective field goal percentage of 60% seven times this season, the most such games by any duo.

As a team, the Nets shot 58-93 from the field and 11-20 from 3-point range for an effective field goal percentage of 68.3%. It’s the 16th time they’ve recorded an effective field goal percentage of at least 60% this season, the most such games in the NBA.

Plethora of Points

Five players scored at least 40 points last night:

71 — Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers

54 — Klay Thompson, Warriors

44 — DeMar DeRozan, Bulls

43 — LeBron James, Lakers

42 — Joel Embiid, Sixers

That matches the most such players in a single day in NBA history:

Dec. 25, 1961

Feb. 2, 2001

Feb. 21, 2003

April 10, 2022

Dec. 23, 2022

Dec. 30, 2022

Jan. 2, 2023

Note that it’s happened three times in the last 11 days.