Sabonis, Murray Lead Kings

Domantas Sabonis recorded his fifth triple-double of the season, compiling 18 points, 14 rebounds, and 14 assists as the Sacramento Kings beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-113. The Kings have won six consecutive games to improve their record to 26-18, good for third place in the Western Conference standings.

Sabonis has recorded at least five triple-doubles in each of his last three seasons. The only other centers in NBA history to produce multiple such seasons in a row are Nikola Jokic (7) and Wilt Chamberlain (3).

Sabonis has recorded 21 consecutive double-doubles, the longest such streak by a King (nee Royal) since Jerry Lucas recorded 55 such games in a row in 1968. Sabonis is averaging 20.7 PPG, 14.6 RPG, and 8.1 APG over that span, shooting 61.5% from the field.

Kings rookie Keegan Murray scored 29 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, both figures career highs. Murray shot 10-12 from the field — including 5-7 from 3-point range — and made all four of his free throws.

Murray is just the third rookie in NBA history to record a 25-point, 10-rebound game with an effective field goal percentage of at least 100%:

Joe Meriweather (April 11, 1976)

Saddiq Bey (Feb. 12, 2021)

Keegan Murray (Jan. 20, 2023)

Murray has made at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 27 games, the longest such streak in franchise history by a rookie. He’s six games shy of the NBA rookie record for most consecutive games with a 3-pointer made shared by Rudy Fernandez and Landry Shamet.

Murray made his 100th 3-pointer of the season in the fourth quarter, tying Luka Doncic as the second-fastest player in NBA history to reach that mark (based on games played):

41 — Lauri Markkanen

42 — Keegan Murray

42 — Luka Doncic

The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 37 points in the loss, shooting 16-23 from the field (69.7%). It’s the 26th time Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in a game this season, second in the NBA to Luka Doncic (32).

No Jokic, No Problem

Playing the role of the inactive Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray recorded his first career triple-double, tallying 17 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets rolled to a 134-111 win over the Indiana Pacers. The Nuggets have won nine straight games overall and 16 consecutive games at home. They lead the Western Conference with a record of 33-13.

Denver’s Aaron Gordon had yet another efficient night, scoring a game-high 28 points on 11-15 shooting from the field (73.3%). Gordon — who made one 3-pointer — has scored at least 25 points with an effective field goal percentage of 75% seven times this season, the most such games in the NBA.

As a team, the Nuggets shot 51-83 from the field (61.4%) with 14 3-pointers made, an effective field goal percentage of 69.9%. It’s the 31st consecutive game in which they’ve recorded an effective field goal percentage of at least 50%, the longest such streak in franchise history and the second-longest such streak in NBA history (Utah Jazz, 39).

Season High for Kyrie

Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 48 points, adding 11 rebounds, six assists, and four steals as the Brooklyn Nets ended their four-game slide with a 117-106 victory over Utah Jazz. Irving shot 18-29 from the field (62.1%), including 8-15 from 3-point range (53.1%).

Irving is just the second Net to record at least 45 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a regular season game* since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976. He joins Vince Carter, who achieved the feat on April 7, 2007.

* Kevin Durant recorded 49 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists in a playoff game on June 15, 2021.

Nets center Nic Claxton had 20 points, five rebounds, and four blocks, making eight of his nine attempts from the field (88.9%). Claxton has blocked at least three shots in each of his last 11 games. The only player in the last 20 NBA seasons with a longer such streak is Hassan Whiteside (13).

This season, Claxton is averaging 12.4 PPG, 8.5 RPG, and 2.7 BPG with a field goal percentage of 73.4%. All four of those figures would be career bests, and the latter two figures are tops in the NBA this season.

Hawks Win Fifth Straight

The Atlanta Hawks won their fifth consecutive game, blowing open a close game in the fourth quarter to defeat the New York Knicks 139-124. The Hawks led by just one point through three quarters, but started the final period with a 20-4 run.

The Hawks’ Dejounte Murray led the way with 29 points on 14-25 shooting from the field (56.0%), adding 12 assists, six rebounds, and three steals.

Backcourt mate Trae Young scored 27 points and dished out six assists. It’s the 14th time Murray and Young have each recorded at least 20 points and five assists in the same game this season, four more such games than any other duo.

The Knicks’ Julius Randle missed out on his 13th consecutive double-double by just one rebound, compiling 32 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the loss. Randle is averaging 24.4 PPG and 10.7 RPG this season, both of which would be career highs.

Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson scored 19 points, snapping his streak of eight straight 25-point games. Brunson also contributed nine assists, three blocks, and two steals.

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: