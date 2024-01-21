Bucks Outscore Pistons
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons 141-135, a high-scoring affair that featured five ties and 15 lead changes. The Bucks have scored at least 130 points in 17 games this season, tying the 1966-67 Philadelphia 76ers for the most such games in NBA history by a team through its first 42 games of a season.
The Bucks’ Damian Lillard scored a season-high 45 points, dished out a game-high 11 assists, and grabbed six rebounds. It’s the sixth time Lillard has recorded at least 45 points and 10 assists in a game, tying Trae Young for the fifth-most such games in NBA history.
Lillard went 12-22 from the field — including 5-11 on 3-pointers — and made all 16 of his free throws. Lillard has 13 career games in which he’s made at least 15 free throws without a miss, one shy of James Harden’s NBA record of 14 such games.
The second member of the Bucks’ dynamic duo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, scored 31 points on 10-16 shooting from the field, adding a game-high 10 rebounds and nine assists. Antetokounmpo now has 117 career 30-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist games, the second-most such games since the ABA-NBA merger (LeBron James, 126).
Bucks center Brook Lopez posted a double-double, scoring 19 points (7-13 field goals) and snagging 10 rebounds. He also blocked a game-high three shots. It’s the 281st time Lopez has recorded at least three blocks in a game, just one game shy of the active leader, Anthony Davis.
Alec Burks came off the bench to score a team-high 33 points for the Pistons, also contributing seven rebounds and six assists in 30 turnover-free minutes. He shot 7-14 from 3-point range and 8-8 from the free throw line. Burks is the first bench player to record multiple 30-point games in a season for the Pistons since Richard Hamilton in 2008-09.
Rookie teammate Ausar Thompson scored a career-high 22 points and collected nine rebounds. He made a career-high 10 field goals in 15 attempts, sinking multiple 3-pointers in a game for just the second time in his career.
Pistons guard Jaden Ivey had 18 points, six rebounds, and six assists. He’s recorded at least 15 points and five assists in each of his last six games, the longest such streak of his career. The last Piston to record at least six such games in a row in his second season was Grant Hill in 1995-96.
Quick Hitters
A quick-ish roundup of last night’s remaining games:
The San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama produced game highs of 24 points and six blocks in a 131-127 victory over the Washington Wizards. It’s the seventh time Wembanyama has recorded at least 20 points and five blocks in a game, the most such games by any player this season and the most such games by a rookie since Tim Duncan in 1997-98 (nine). The Spurs also received solid efforts from Jeremy Sochan (23 points, 8-11 field goals), Devin Vassell (21 points, five rebounds, five assists), Keldon Johnson (19 points, nine rebonds), and Tre Jones (11 points, 12 assists, eight rebounds, three steals). The Wizards’ Marvin Bagley III tallied team highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds (tied with teammate Kyle Kuzma). Bagley III has recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in each of his first two games with the Wizards. The last player to start his Washington career with two such games in a row was Moses Malone in 1986-87.
The Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid became just the third player in NBA history to record 20 straight 30-point games, compiling 33 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in a 97-89 win over the Charlotte Hornets. He joins Wilt Chamberlain (four such streaks) and James Harden in that prestigious group. Embiid is averaging 36.8 PPG, 11.3 RPG, and 6.0 APG with 55/39/89 shooting splits over that span. The Sixers’ Tobias Haris had a productive might, recording 21 points, six assists, and five rebounds. Charlotte forward Miles Bridges scored a team-high 25 points to go with a game-high 11 rebounds, rookie Brandon Miller chipped in with 23 points and seven boards, and guard Terry Rozier added 19 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.
Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 38 points and dished out nine assists as the New York Knicks routed the Toronto Raptors 126-100, picking up their ninth win in the last 11 games. Brunson shot 13-23 from the field — including 5-11 from 3-point range — and made all seven of his free throws. Teammate Julius Randle recorded his 14th career triple-double, tallying 18 points, a game-high 16 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Raptors’ RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley each played for the first time against their former team. Barrett scored a team-high 20 points and snagged eight rebounds, while Quickley registered a double-double with 12 points and a season-high 11 assists.
The Cleveland Cavaliers won their seventh consecutive game, blowing out the Atlanta Hawks 116-95. Seven Cavaliers scored in double figures, as Donovan Mitchell and Sam Merrill led the way with 18 points apiece. Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen extended his career-long double-double steak to 11 games, compiling 14 points (6-8 field goals), 11 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. Allen is averaging 18.5 PPG and 14.5 RPG over that span, shooting 65.0% from the field and 88.0% from the free throw line. Dejounte Murray paced the Hawks with 24 points, also tying for the team lead in rebounds (nine) and assists (five).
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all players with 33 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 102-97. The Thunder outscored the Timberwolves 28-14 in the fourth quarter, turning a nine-point deficit into a five-point win. It’s the 30th time Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in a game this season, the most such games in the NBA. Since the ABA-NBA merger, only two other players have reached that mark through their first 41 games of a season: Michael Jordan (twice) and Luka Doncic (2022-23). Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 19 points apiece to lead the Timberwolves, with Towns also grabbing 11 rebounds. Teammate Rudy Gobert hauled in a game-high 18 boards but was uncharacteristically inefficient from the floor, making just one of his six attempts.
The Houston Rockets’ Alperen Sengun matched his career high with 37 points in a 127-126 overtime win over the Utah Jazz. Sengun added a game-high 14 rebounds and six assists, making 15 of his 26 shots from the field. He’s scored at least 18 points in each of his last 16 games, averaging 25.4 PPG with a field goal percentage of 55.0% over that span. Sengun received help from Jabari Smith Jr. (24 points, 10 rebounds), Fred VanVleet (18 points, seven assists, five rebounds), and rookie Cam Whitmore (17 points, five rebounds, 4-6 on 3-pointers). Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score a team-high 33 points for Utah, also corralling a career-high-tying 12 rebounds. Fellow guard Collin Sexton scored 28 points (but shot just 11-27 from the floor), while forward Lauri Markkanen tallied 22 points and nine rebounds. Markkanen has recorded at least 21 points and nine rebounds in each of his last eight games, averaging 26.4 PPG and 10.8 RPG with 53/45/91 shooting splits over that span.
The Chicago Bulls pounded the Memphis Grizzlies 125-96, moving within two games of .500 for the season. The Bulls are 16-9 since falling a season-high nine games below .500 with a loss on November 28. The Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu came off the bench to score a team-high 20 points on 7-10 shooting from the field, while backup center Andre Drummond had 15 points (7-11 field goals), 10 rebounds, and four steals in just 19 minutes played. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a game-high 26 points for the Grizzlies, adding six rebounds and five assists.