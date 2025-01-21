Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Daniel Gafford scored a career-high 31 points to go with season highs of 15 rebounds and seven blocks, but it wasn’t enough as the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Charlotte Hornets 110-105. Gafford was incredibly efficient, going 12-15 from the field and a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line. He was charged with just one personal foul in 34 turnover-free minutes.

Second ⭐️

CJ McCollum poured in a game-high 45 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 123-119 overtime win over the Utah Jazz. McCollum shot 18-31 from the floor, making five of his 12 attempts from 3-point range. He added eight rebounds, four assists, and a game-high three blocks in 44 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Jalen Brunson bagged a game-high 34 points in the New York Knicks’ 119-110 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Brunson went 12-18 from the field (3-5 on 3-pointers) and 7-11 from the free throw line. He also dished out six assists and swiped one steal in 39 minutes of action.