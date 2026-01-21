Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Immanuel Quickley poured in a career-high-tying 40 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 145-127 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Quickley was incredibly efficient, going 11-13 from the field (7-8 on threes) and 11-11 from the free throw line. He also dished out 10 assists and swiped a game-high two steals (tied with Sandro Mamukelashvili) in 34 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Luka Doncic posted his fifth triple-double of the season, recording game highs of 38 points and 13 rebounds to go with a team-high 10 assists in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 115-107 win over the Denver Nuggets. Doncic went 12-21 from the floor and 11-12 from the charity stripe. He also swiped a team-high two steals in 36 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Keyonte George scored a career-high 43 points as the Utah Jazz took down the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-122. George shot 15-28 from the field (6-13 on threes) and 7-8 from the free throw line. He also recorded a team-high two steals in 39 minutes played.

Milestones

Quickley recorded a true shooting percentage of 112.1%, the highest such figure in NBA history by a player in a 40-point game. The previous mark of 110.6% was set by Myles Turner on Feb. 23, 2023.

Quickley is just the second player in NBA history to shoot at least 80% from the field in a 40-point, 10-assist game. He joins Wilt Chamberlain, who accomplished the feat three times.

Quickley and Scottie Barnes (26 points, 11 assists) became the first teammates in Toronto Raptors history to each record at least 20 points and 10 assists in the same game.

Doncic reached 14,000 career points, becoming both the fifth-youngest (26 years, 326 days) and the sixth-fastest (484 games) player in NBA history to attain that milestone.

The Toronto Raptors (145 points) broke the franchise record for most points scored in a game. The previous mark of 144 points was set on Jan. 8, 2021 versus the Sacramento Kings.

The Chicago Bulls (25-47 on threes) tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game in their 138-110 rout of the LA Clippers. They had hit 25 triples in a game twice previously, on Feb. 10, 2021 and Oct. 28, 2024.

Streaking

The Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards (38 points) recorded his 16th consecutive 20-point game, the third-longest such streak of his career. He’s averaging 32.1 PPG over that stretch, shooting 51.1% from the field and 41.1% from 3-point range.

Doncic has produced 13 straight 20-point games, with 25 or more points in each of his last five contests. He’s averaging 32.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 8.5 APG over the former span.

Doncic has recorded at least five triple-doubles in eight straight seasons, tying Russell Westbrook (2014-15 to 2021-22) for the third-longest such streak in NBA history. They trail Oscar Robertson and Nikola Jokic, each of whom produced 10 such seasons in a row.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (122 points) have scored at least 100 points in each of their last 102 regular season games. It’s the third-longest such streak in NBA history, trailing only runs of 136 games by the Denver Nuggets (Jan. 21, 1981 to Dec. 8, 1982) and 129 games by the San Antonio Spurs (Dec. 12, 1978 to March 14, 1980).

The Golden State Warriors (16-43 on threes) have made 10 or more 3-pointers in each of their last 55 games, tying the Houston Rockets (Oct. 25, 2017 to Feb. 25, 2018) for the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history.

The Timberwolves (14-47 on threes) have hit at least 10 triples in a franchise-record 53 consecutive games, the seventh-longest such streak in NBA history.

Miscellany