I don’t have time for a full rundown of yesterday’s NBA games, but I wanted to put out some quick hitters:

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, shooting 17-29 from the field with eight 3-pointers made in a 113-104 win over the Houston Rockets. Edwards also had three steals and three blocks, the second time he’s recorded a 40-point game with multiple steals and blocks. He’s the only player in franchise history to produce such a game.

The Boston Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors 106-104, their ninth consecutive win and 13th in their last 15 games. They own an NBA-best record of 35-12 and lead the Eastern Conference standings by 4.5 games. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 27 points, also contributing eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Teammate Al Horford recorded his 8,000th career rebound, becoming the sixth active player to reach that mark.

Evan Mobley scored a career-high 38 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 114-102. Mobley made 19 of his 27 shots from the field (70.4%). The Bucks’ Jrue Holiday recorded team highs of 28 points and 10 assists. Over his last five games — all without the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup — Holiday is averaging 27.2 PPG and 9.8 APG, shooting 55.2% from the field and 44.1% from 3-point range.

The Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis compiled 16 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, his 22nd consecutive double-double. It’s the longest such streak by a King (nee Royal) since Jerry Lucas recorded 55 such games in a row in 1968. Sabonis is averaging 20.5 PPG, 14.4 RPG, and 8.2 APG over that span, shooting 61.9% from the field.