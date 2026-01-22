Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous Alexander poured in a game-high 40 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 122-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Gilgeous-Alexander was red-hot from the field, making 16 of his 19 attempts, and went 6-7 from the free throw line. He added a game-high 11 assists, seven rebounds, and one steal, and did not commit a personal foul in 33 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Jalen Johnson produced game highs of 32 points and 15 rebounds as the Atlanta Hawks held off the Memphis Grizzlies 124-122. Johnson shot 10-21 from the floor and 10-11 from the charity stripe. He also dished out a team-high eight assists (tied with Dyson Daniels) and swiped one steal in 39 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 30 points in the Boston Celtics’ 119-104 win over the Indiana Pacers. Brown went 11-22 from the field and 7-9 from the free throw line. He also contributed a game-high 10 rebounds (tied with Pascal Siakam), five assists, and a game-high three steals in 34 minutes played.

Milestones