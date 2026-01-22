NBA Game Notes (Jan. 21, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Jan. 21, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Shai Gilgeous Alexander poured in a game-high 40 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 122-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Gilgeous-Alexander was red-hot from the field, making 16 of his 19 attempts, and went 6-7 from the free throw line. He added a game-high 11 assists, seven rebounds, and one steal, and did not commit a personal foul in 33 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Jalen Johnson produced game highs of 32 points and 15 rebounds as the Atlanta Hawks held off the Memphis Grizzlies 124-122. Johnson shot 10-21 from the floor and 10-11 from the charity stripe. He also dished out a team-high eight assists (tied with Dyson Daniels) and swiped one steal in 39 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 30 points in the Boston Celtics’ 119-104 win over the Indiana Pacers. Brown went 11-22 from the field and 7-9 from the free throw line. He also contributed a game-high 10 rebounds (tied with Pascal Siakam), five assists, and a game-high three steals in 34 minutes played.
Milestones
Gilgeous-Alexander became just the third player in NBA history to shoot at least 80% from the field in a 40-point, 10-assist game. He joins Wilt Chamberlain (who did so three times) and Immanuel Quickley (who achieved the feat Tuesday).