Lakers Stun Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers’ rallied from a 25-point halftime deficit to stun the Portland Trail Blazers 121-112. The Lakers improved to 10-9 in the 19 games they’ve played without Anthony Davis since he injured his foot on December 16.

The Lakers were outscored by the Trail Blazers 45-13 in the second quarter. They are just the second team in NBA history to win a game in which they lost a quarter by at least 30 points. The first was the Boston Celtics on Oct. 20, 1972, who were outscored by the Buffalo Braves 58-23 in the fourth quarter of a 126-118 win. The Braves’ 58 points are still the most scored in a quarter in NBA history.

The Lakers’ LeBron James scored a game-high 37 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, shooting 14-24 from the field (58.3%) and 7-10 from the free throw line.

In the 10 games he’s played as a 38-year-old, James has averaged 35.1 PPG, 9.6 RPG, and 7.9 APG, shooting 53.0% from the field. James is the only player in NBA history age 30 years or older to record at least 350 points, 75 rebounds, and 75 assists over a 10-game span.

Teammate Thomas Bryant had 31 points and 14 rebound, shooting 12-15 from the field (80.0%) with four 3-pointers made. The last Laker to record a 30-point, 10-rebound game with an effective field goal percentage of at least 90% was Wilt Chamberlain on Nov. 7, 1969.

The Trail Blazers’ Anfernee Simons scored a team-high 31 points on 12-20 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers made. It’s the 12th time Simons has made at least seven 3-pointers in a game, tying Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and D’Angelo Russell for the most such games in NBA history by a player before his 24th birthday.

Backcourt mate Damian Lillard scored 24 points and dished out 10 assists, but made just five of his 17 shots from the field (29.4%). Lillard is the only player since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 20 points and 10 assists with a field goal percentage less than 30% in back-to-back games.

Irving Reaches Milestone

The Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 38 points as the Nets stormed back from a 17-point deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors 120-116. Irving surpassed 15,000 career points with a 3-pointer in the second quarter. He’s one of 14 active players to reach that mark.

Irving shot 12-22 from the field — including 5-7 from 3-point range — and made all nine of his free throws. He also contributed nine rebounds and seven assists, committing just one turnover.

Irving became just the second Net to record at least 85 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists over a two-game span since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976. He joins Kevin Durant, who did so on Dec. 12 & 14, 2021.

Teammate Nic Claxton tallied 24 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks, making nine of his 13 shots from the field (69.2%). Claxton has blocked at least three shots in each of his last 12 games. The only player in the last 20 NBA seasons with a longer such streak is Hassan Whiteside (13).

Claxton has recorded at least 15 points and three blocks with a field goal percentage of 60% in each of his last five games, the longest such streak in the NBA since David Robinson recorded six such games in a row spanning the 1990-91 and 1991-92 seasons. During the streak, Claxton is averaging 19.2 PPG, 11.0 RPG, and 3.6 BPG, shooting 72.7% from the field.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 26 points, adding seven assists and six rebounds. It’s the 184th time Curry has recorded at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a game, 27 more such games than any other player in franchise history (Rick Barry, 157).

Curry — who shot 4-8 from 3-point range — has made at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 221 regular season games, the longest such streak in NBA history by 64 games. He’s made multiple 3-pointers in each of his 32 games this season, the second-longest such streak to start a season in NBA history. The record of 35 such games in a row was set in 2017-18 by Curry (of course).

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: