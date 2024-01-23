Embiid Makes History

Joel Embiid became the first player in NBA history to record at least 70 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in a game as the Philadelphia 76ers held off the San Antonio Spurs 133-123. The Sixers have won six consecutive games, improving to 29-13 on the season.

Embiid finished the game with 70 points, 18 rebounds, and five assists. He also broke the franchise record for most points scored in a game. The previous mark of 68 points was established by Wilt Chamberlain on Dec. 16, 1967.

Embiid became the ninth player in NBA history to record a 70-point game (a total of 14 instances):

Wilt Chamberlain (six times)

Elgin Baylor (Nov. 15, 1960)

David Thompson (April 9, 1978)

David Robinson (April 24, 1994)

Kobe Bryant (Jan. 22, 2006)

Devin Booker (March 24, 2017)

Donovan Mitchell (Jan. 2, 2023)

Damian Lillard (Feb. 26, 2023)

Joel Embiid (Jan. 22, 2024)

Embiid shot 24-41 from the field, setting career highs for field goals made and attempted. He went 23-39 on 2-pointers, the most such makes since Chris Webber on Jan. 5, 2001 and the most such attempts since Kobe Bryant on Nov. 7, 2002.

Embiid made 21 of his 23 free throw attempts. He became just the sixth player in NBA history to make at least 20 field goals and 20 free throws in a game:

Wilt Chamberlain (March 2, 1962)

Michael Jordan (March 28, 1990)

Devin Booker (March 24, 2017)

Donovan Mitchell (Jan. 2, 2023)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Dec. 13, 2023)

Joel Embiid (Jan. 22, 2024)

Embiid did all of this in just 37 minutes played, the fewest ever in a 70-point game. He and Damian Lillard (39 minutes) are the only players in NBA history to score at least 70 points in a game while playing fewer than 40 minutes.

Lost in all the shuffle, Embiid recorded his 21st consecutive 30-point game, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for the fifth-longest such streak in NBA history:

65 — Wilt Chamberlain (Nov. 4, 1961–Feb. 22, 1962)

32 — James Harden (Dec. 13, 2018–Feb. 21, 2019)

31 — Chamberlain (Feb. 25–Dec. 8, 1962)

25 — Chamberlain (Nov. 11–Dec. 27, 1960)

21 — Joel Embiid (Nov. 17, 2023–Jan. 22, 2024)

20 — Chamberlain (Ja. 30–March 1, 1964)

Embiid has recorded a double-double in 20 of those games. The only other players in NBA history to record at least 20 30-point double-doubles in a 21-game span are Wilt Chamberlain (multiple times) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama scored a team-high 33 points in 28 minutes played, going 10-19 from the floor and 11-12 from the free throw line. Wembanyama has scored at least 20 points in 10 of his last 11 games. He’s averaging 24.9 PPG, 8.6 RPG, and 3.5 BPG in just 25.0 MPG over that span, shooting 53.3% from the field and 86.6% from the free throw line.

Hornets Spoil Towns’ Night

The Charlotte Hornets spoiled Karl-Anthony Towns’ record-setting night, edging the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-125. It’s just the third win in the last 21 games for the Hornets, who have won as many games on the road this season as they have at home (five apiece).

Towns scored 62 points, breaking the previous franchise single-game record of 60 he set on March 14, 2022. Towns now owns the three highest-scoring games in franchise history, having scored 56 points on March 28, 2018.

Towns is just the seventh player in NBA history to record multiple 60-point games:

32 — Wilt Chamberlain

6 — Kobe Bryant

5 — Damian Lillard

4 — Michael Jordan

4 — James Harden

3 — Elgin Baylor

2 — Karl-Anthony Towns

Along with Joel Embiid’s 70-point effort (see above), it was just the fourth day in NBA history to feature multiple 60-point scorers:

Dec. 8, 1961 — Wilt Chamberlain (78) & Elgin Baylor (63)

Dec. 17, 1962 — Jerry West (63) & Chamberlain (62)

April 9, 1978 — David Thompson (73) & George Gervin (63)

Jan. 22, 2024 — Joel Embiid (70) & Karl-Anthony Towns (62)

Towns shot 21-35 from the field — including 10-15 from 3-point range — and made 10 of his 11 free throws. He’s the first player in NBA history to make at least 10 2-pointers, 10 3-pointers, and 10 free throws in a game.

It wasn’t all good for Towns, as he committed a season-high seven turnovers. Since the NBA began tracking turnovers in 1977-78. only two players have recorded more turnovers in a 60-point game: Kemba Walker (nine) and David Robinson (eight).

Towns’ frontcourt mate, Rudy Gobert, scored 13 points and snagged a game-high 11 rebounds, hitting all six of his shots from the floor. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota’s season scoring leader, was held to nine points (3-11 field goals), but matched his season high with 11 assists and committed just one turnover in 37 minutes played.

Miles Bridges scored a team-high 28 points for the Hornets, while rookie Brandon Miller bagged 27 points on 11-13 shooting from the field. LaMelo Ball chipped in with 18 points, a game-high 13 assists, six rebounds, and three steals.

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Dynamic Duos Duel

The Boston Celtics prevailed in the duel of the dynamic duos, knocking off the Dallas Mavericks 119-110. The Celtics improved to 34-10 with the win, the best record in the NBA by 3.5 games. They also lead the league with a point differential of +9.7 PPG, almost 1.5 points higher than the next-closest team.

Jayson Tatum (39 points) and Jaylen Brown (34) combined for 73 points to lead the Celtics. Tatum also recorded a team-high 11 rebounds, five assists, and three steals, shooting 11-21 from the field and 15-19 from the free throw line. Brown made 13 of his 22 attempts from the floor and did not commit a turnover in 37 minutes played.

Tatum and Brown have each scored at least 30 points in the same game 27 times, the most such games in franchise history by a duo (by a whopping 19 games) and the eighth-most such games in NBA history.

The Mavericks’ tandem of Luka Doncic (33 points) and Kyrie Irving (23) scored a combined 56 points, but neither player shot 50% from the field, going 12-30 (40%) and 9-20 (45%), respectively. Doncic added game highs of 18 rebounds and 13 assists for his 64th career triple-double, the ninth-highest such total in NBA history.

Doncic now has 38 career 30-point triple-doubles, breaking a tie with LeBron James for third place on the NBA’a all-time list. He’s scored at least 30 points in 59.4% of his triple-doubles, the highest such percentage in NBA history among players with at least 10 triple-doubles.

Doncic has recorded at least 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists in 18 of his last 20 games. He’s the first player in NBA history to record 18 such games in a 20-game span. Doncic is averaging 36.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG, and 10.5 APG during that stretch, with six 30-point triple-doubles.

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Quick Hitters

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