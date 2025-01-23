Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his first 50-point game, pouring in a career-high 54 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 123-114 victory over the Utah Jazz. Gilgeous-Alexander was an inefficient 17-35 from the field (3-10 on 3-pointers), but sank 17 of his 18 free throw attempts. He also produced team highs of eight rebounds, five assists (tied with Alex Caruso), and two blocks, adding three steals in 37 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Mark Williams scored a career-high 38 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Charlotte Hornets fell to the Memphis Grizzlies 132-120. Williams shot 14-18 from the floor and 10-13 from the free throw line, establishing new career highs for field goals made, free throws made, and free throws attempted. He also contributed a game-high nine rebounds and a career-high-tying five assists, committing just one turnover in 33 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 32 points in the Sacramento Kings’ 123-117 comeback win over the Golden State Warriors, the Kings’ 10th victory in their last 11 games. DeRozan went 12-21 from the field (3-6 on 3-pointers) and 5-6 from the free throw line. He added five rebounds, two steals, and a game-high two blocks (tied with Keegan Murray), and was charged with just one turnover in 39 minutes played.