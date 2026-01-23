Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Peyton Watson scored a career-high 35 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 107-97 victory over the Washington Wizards. Watson shot 10-16 from the field (6-8 on threes) and 9-10 from the free throw line. He added eight rebounds, a game-high four blocks, and a team-high two steals (tied with two others), committing just one turnover in 40 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Joel Embiid recorded his ninth career triple-double, scoring 32 points to go with game highs of 15 rebounds and 10 assists (tied with Tyrese Maxey) in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 128-122 overtime win over the Houston Rockets. Embiid went 10-19 from the floor and 11-12 from the charity stripe. He also swiped one steal and blocked one shot in 46 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Naji Marshall scored a team-high 30 points as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors 123-115 to pick up their fourth straight win. Marshall shot a sizzling 10-12 from the field (2-3 on threes) and sank all eight of his free throw attempts. He also dished out a team-high nine assists and grabbed seven rebounds in 34 minutes played.

Milestones