NBA Game Notes (Jan. 22, 2026)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on Jan. 22, 2026.
Three Stars
Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.
First ⭐️
Peyton Watson scored a career-high 35 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 107-97 victory over the Washington Wizards. Watson shot 10-16 from the field (6-8 on threes) and 9-10 from the free throw line. He added eight rebounds, a game-high four blocks, and a team-high two steals (tied with two others), committing just one turnover in 40 minutes played.
Second ⭐️
Joel Embiid recorded his ninth career triple-double, scoring 32 points to go with game highs of 15 rebounds and 10 assists (tied with Tyrese Maxey) in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 128-122 overtime win over the Houston Rockets. Embiid went 10-19 from the floor and 11-12 from the charity stripe. He also swiped one steal and blocked one shot in 46 minutes of action.
Third ⭐️
Naji Marshall scored a team-high 30 points as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors 123-115 to pick up their fourth straight win. Marshall shot a sizzling 10-12 from the field (2-3 on threes) and sank all eight of his free throw attempts. He also dished out a team-high nine assists and grabbed seven rebounds in 34 minutes played.
Milestones
The Warriors’ Stephen Curry (8-15 on threes) became the first player in NBA history to reach 10,000 career 3-pointers attempted. His 10,007 shots from beyond the arc are 891 more than runner-up James Harden.