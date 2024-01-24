Pelicans Blast Jazz

The New Orleans Pelicans blasted the Utah Jazz 153-124, setting franchise single-game record for points, field goals made (60), and assists (41). New Orleans improved to 26-18 with the win, good for fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

CJ McCollum scored a game-high 33 points for the Pelicans, shooting 11-17 from the field with nine 3-pointers made. He made his 100th 3-pointer of the season in the first quarter, becoming the fastest player in franchise history to reach that mark (30 games).

Backcourt mate Herbert Jones tallied 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists in 26 turnover-free minutes. Jones made eight of his nine shots from the floor, including all four of his 3-point attempts.

New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas recorded a double-double in just 23 minutes played, scoring 17 points and hauling in a game-high 12 rebounds. Forward Zion Williamson added 17 points (8-12 field goals) and a career-high 11 assists.

Three other Pelicans scored in double figures: Brandon Ingram (18 points, six assists, five rebounds), Trey Murphy III (14 points), and Larry Nance Jr. (12 points, eight rebounds, 5-6 field goals).

Utah was led by Collin Sexton, who scored 22 points on 9-12 shooting from the floor. He also dished out a team-high seven assists. Sexton has scored at least 19 points in each of his last nine games, averaging 24.6 PPG with 57/51/87 shooting splits over that span.

Jokic, Murray Lead Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets picked up their 17th win in the last 22 games, knocking off the Indiana Pacers 114-109. The Pacers have lost six of their last 10 games after a season-long six-game winning streak.

The Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray led all scorers with 31 points apiece, with Jokic also producing game highs of 13 rebounds and 10 assists. It’s the 118th triple-double of Jokic’s career, good for fourth place on the NBA’s all-time list behind Russell Westbrook (198), Oscar Robertson(181), and Magic Johnson (138).

Jokic now has 159 career games in which he’s led his team — either outright or tied — in points, rebounds, and assists. The only player in NBA history with more such games is LeBron James with 231.

Jokic made 13 of his 19 shots from the field (including 3-4 on 3-pointers) and committed just one turnover in 37 minutes of action. Over his last 16 games, Jokic is averaging 25.7 PPG with shooting percentages of 70.7% from the field, 54.2% from 3-point range, and 90.2% from the free throw line. That’s a true-shooting percentage of 77.5%, the highest such figure in NBA history over a 16-game span in which a player averaged at least 20 PPG.

Murray had eight rebounds and seven assists to go with his 31 points, shooting 11-24 from the field and 6-6 from the free throw line. Jokic and Murray have each recorded at least 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the same game four times, a franchise record. They’ve done so an additional four times in the postseason, including three times in last season’s title run.

Myles Turner scored a team-high 22 points for the Pacers, while T.J. McConnell came off the bench to produce 17 points (7-11 field goals) and a team-high seven assists (tied with Andrew Nembhard) in just 21 minutes played. Nembhard added 15 points, hitting seven of his nine shots from the floor.

Quick Hitters

A roundup of the remaining games: