Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in a game-high 47 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Indiana Pacers 117-114. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 17-28 from the field and 12-12 from the free throw line. He added four rebounds, a team-high four assists (tied with Kenrich Williams), one steal, and one block, committing just one turnover in 35 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Saddiq Bey scored a game-high 36 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 133-127 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Bey went 13-20 from the floor, sinking six of his nine 3-point attempts. He also contributed four rebounds, four assists, and one steal, and was not charged with a turnover in 32 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Evan Mobley matched his season high with 29 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 123-118 win over the Sacramento Kings. Mobley made 13 of his 24 attempts from the field. He also recorded a team-high 13 rebounds, seven assists, and a game-high four blocks, and did not commit either a turnover or a personal foul in 35 minutes played.

Milestones

Kevin Durant (5-11 on threes) moved into 11th place on the NBA’s all-time list for 3-pointers made as the Houston Rockets beat the Detroit Pistons 111-104. His 2,286 career triples are four more than Jason Terry, the player he displaced.

Jaylen Brown (27 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists) recorded his fifth career triple-double in the Boston Celtics’ 130-126 double-overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets. He’s the ninth player in franchise history to reach that mark.

Jalen Johnson (23 points, 18 rebounds) recorded his league-leading 30th double-double of the season as the Atlanta Hawks eclipsed the Phoenix Suns 110-103. He also dished out a game-high nine assists.

Jerami Grant (eight points) reached 10,000 career points in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 110-98 loss to the Toronto Raptors. He’s the 61st active player and the 411th player in NBA history to attain that milestone.

Streaking

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 116 regular season games, the second-longest such streak in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain’s record 126-game run (Oct. 19, 1961 to Jan. 19, 1963).

Brown produced his eighth straight 25-point game, matching the third-longest such streak of his career. He’s averaging 30.3 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 4.9 APG over that span.

Johnson has tallied at least 15 rebounds and five assists in three consecutive games. The last player to record three such games in a row for the Atlanta Hawks was Walt Bellamy from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 1971.

